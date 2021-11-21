Newcastle West dethrone Killeedy to regain Limerick senior camogie championship title

NEWCASTLE WEST are Limerick senior camogie championship winners for the second time.
In today's Neville Jewellers sponsored final in the TUS Gaelic Grounds, Newcastle West were 1-9 to 0-8 winners over Killeedy.
This was a repeat of last year's decider which Killeedy won 1-9 to 0-7.
This time round, it was 2019 champions Newcastle West that dethroned their west Limerick rivals.
Newcastle West were aided by the first half breeze and brought a 0-6 to 0-3 lead into the break.
It was Killeedy that were first from the traps with Aine Cunningham and Marian O'Connell (free) points inside six minutes.
It was the 10th minute when a Rebecca Delee free opened the Newcastle West account. The inter-county star was to score four point in the first half.
Karen O'Leary and Delee added points from play as Newcastle West went ahead in the 12th minute.
A fine team score just before the water break had Newcastle West 0-4 to to 0-2 ahead at that break. Roisin Ambrose with that fourth point after a neat move involved Deborah Murphy and Laurie O'Connor.
Just after the brief break, Delee added another free for a 0-5 to 0-2 lead and their fifth successive point.
Fifteen minutes without a Killeedy score was ended by an O'Connell free.
And, then before the half time whistle, Delee left it a three point lead for Newcastle West.
In the second half Newcastle West remain dominant.
Karen O'Leary extended their lead after 90-seconds with a great point.
While Aisling Scanlon replied with a pointed free, a Newcastle West goal then put daylight between the teams.
Delee created the opportunity with a solo at the heart of the defence and when he off-loaded to half time substitute Iris Kennelly, the corner forward blasted high to the net for a 1-7 to 0-4 lead and just five minutes into the new half.
Before the water break, Delee and Aine Cunningham exchanged frees to leave it a six point lead for those in black and white.
On the restart Killeedy had two further points from Aine Cunningham to leave just four points between the teams and 10-minutes to play.
But that was it from the side in blue and Delee (free) sealed the Newcastle West title
