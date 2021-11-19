Ireland rugby side named for Sunday's clash with Argentina

The Ireland coaching team have named the Ireland match day squad to play Argentina on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the Autumn Nations Series.
James Ryan assumes the captaincy in the absence of Johnny Sexton and is partnered in second row by Iain Henderson.
The front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh Furlong is retained as is the backrow of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.
A new half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Joey Carbery is introduced and Robbie Henshaw makes his season debut at inside centre, partnering Garry Ringrose in the midfield.
Hugo Keenan gets another opportunity to impress in the No.15 jersey with James Lowe starting his third consecutive game for Ireland. Robert Baloucoune, who made his Ireland debut against the USA in July scoring a scintillating try, gets his second start.
Dan Sheehan, who won his first cap against Japan earlier this month, and Tom O’Toole, who was capped against USA in July, are named as front row cover alongside Cian Healy. Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Harry Byrne and Keith Earls complete the 23.
Ireland Team & Replacements (v Argentina, Autumn Nations Series, Sunday, November 21, 2:15 pm)
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps
14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 8 caps
10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 26 caps
9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 91 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 51 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps CAPTAIN
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 11 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps
Replacements
16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 111 caps
18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 24 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 78 caps
21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
22. Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 95 caps
