All-Ireland League game cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak

Shannon RFC's weekend All-Ireland league game with Navan has been postponed. The club confirmed the game is off on their social media pages late last night.
As per the IRFU guidelines, both teams will receive two points each and a 0-0 score shall be entered. The two points moves Shannon into the top 4 in Division 1B, but of course the game itself would have offered the potential for five points for either side.
Following discussions between the IRFU and Navan RFC, and following the process put in place around matches affected by Covid 19, the Energia AIL match Shannon v Navan which was due to be played this Saturday, 20th November, has been called off. pic.twitter.com/mt8DuPJ0hp— Shannon RFC (@Shannon_RFC) November 18, 2021
Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Danie Butler, at the flag-raising ceremony in Lough Gur
Senan West, far right, pictured with his parents Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West and his siblings Christabel, Dora and Francis at Glin Castle Picture: Michael Cowhey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.