18/11/2021

Munster Rugby name 29-strong squad for South Africa tour

Jack O’Donoghue will captain the Munster Rugby squad on their tour to South Africa

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

A 29-MAN Munster squad will travel to South Africa on Saturday for our upcoming double-header of United Rugby Championship fixtures against the Vodacom Bulls and the Emirates Lions.

Jack O’Donoghue will captain the squad on the tour with Greencore Munster Rugby Academy duo Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson both included.

More players are expected to join the squad in the coming days.

The province have been preparing to play in the high temperatures of South Africa’s summer over the past two weeks.

Munster face the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, November 27 (5.45pm Irish time), and the Lions at 3.30pm Irish time on Saturday, December 4, in Johannesburg.

The squad will return to Ireland ahead of the Champions Cup opener away to Wasps in Coventry on Sunday, December 12.

Scroll down to watch how the squad have been preparing for the conditions.

In injury news, Jason Jenkins (thigh) has completed his rehabilitation and will train with the squad today.

Munster Squad For South Africa Tour

Backs

Neil Cronin, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Ben Healy, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Seán French, Matt Gallagher, Mike Haley.

Forwards

Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Kevin O’Byrne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack O’Sullivan.

