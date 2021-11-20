West final rematch as Knockaderry and Granagh-Ballingarry met in Limerick JBFC decider

FEENAGH hosts the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Junior B Football Championship Final this Saturday afternoon.

The tie has a 2.30 start.

This final meeting with be the third championship clash of the sides this season.

In the group stages of the West JBFC, Granagh-Ballingarry were 1-13 to 11 winners and in the west final they were 1-11 to 1-6 winners.

The men in black and green will be doubt be keen to become the first winners of the new Jim (Twin) Lynch Memorial Cup.

Granagh-Ballingarry bid for a fifth title after wins by Ballingarry in 1989 and Granagh-Ballingarry in 1996, 2002 and 2010.

They lost the 2018 final to Drom-Broadford by one point and the 2016 semi final to Oola.

Granagh-Ballingarry are managed by Shane O’Grady, Denis O’Sullivan and Andrew Holmes.

Granagh-Ballingarry had wins over Fedamore and Claughaun since their west title win. They are captained by Niall Cahill with key players in Aaron Smith, Darragh Casey, David Condron, Jack Cagney and Denis O'Connor, who also played in their 2010 winning team.

Opponents Knockaderry have been the nearly men of the championship in recent years – losing semi finals in 2019, 2017, 2015 and 2011.

They have won this title on three occasion though - 1988, 1999 and 2006.

They have edged past Knockane and Galbally in the county championship knockout stages.

The men in green and white are managed by Johnny Lavelle, Mike Downes and Muiris O'Connor.

They are captained by Mark Danaher with key players in Kieran Storin, Pat Downes, Michael O'Sullivan and Colm O'Connor.