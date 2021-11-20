West Limerick rivals Killeedy and Newcastle West meet in the county senior camogie final

FOR the first time ever the Limerick club camogie championship finals take place in TUS Gaelic Grounds this Sunday.

This November 21 the double-header commences at 12noon with the Niche Sports Data Intermediate championship - Cappamore will play Monaleen in the final.

At 2.15 is the Neville Jewellers Limerick senior camogie championship final between Killeedy and Newcastle West.

The senior final is a repeat of last year’s final, which Killeedy won 1-9 to 0-7.

Bidding to dethrone the champions are 2019 winners Newcastle West.

Killeedy are six time champions - 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2020.

They are captained by Karen Mullane and will have key players in Shauna Cunningham, Valerie Shanahan, Brid Flanagan.

Also to the fore will be Aine Cunningham, Ellanna Mulcahy, Caitlyn O’Connor, Roisin Cunningam and Sarah Shanahan, who all won an intermediate ladies football title with Drom-Broadford last Sunday.

Also involved are Michelle Casey and Marian O Connell, who both hold six winners medals.

Killeedy are managed by Patrick Cremin with Jim O Sullivan, John Cunningham, Elaine Foley, Margaret Mulcahy, Liz McCarthy, Donnchadh McCarthy and Pa Jones.

Challengers Newcastle West are chasing their second ever title after their 2010 win over Ahane.

They are captained by Emma Falahee and will have key players in Karen O’Leary, Deborah Murphy, Rebecca Delee, Roisin Ambrose, Kate Ambrose and Yvonne and Grace Lee.

Many of Newcastle West outfit will be attempting to add to the senior football crown won last weekend in the colours of Monagea.

Newcastle West are managed by Mike Downes with Ollie Dowling, Noel Guina, James Kelly, Pa Meehan, Verena Brennan, Sarah Duggan, Margaret Delee, Mike Nash, Noel O'Connor.