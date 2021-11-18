Search

18/11/2021

Limerick hurling 'on the crest of a wave' praises Munster GAA chairman Liam Lenihan

Limerick

Munster GAA chairman Liam Lenihan

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK’S 2020 Munster minor hurling champions were told to “set your standards high going forward” at their medal presentation ceremony last Sunday evening.

In the Woodlands House Hotel the 34 players and their management team were honoured for winning Limerick’s ninth Munster MHC title.

Manager Diarmuid Mullins praised the “commitment, attitude, determination and willingness to improve” of the players who beat Cork and Tipperary to win provincial honours.

“Ye have achieved so much but yet ye have to look forward now. Set your standards high going forward,” the manager told the 2020 U17 winners.

“This year when I had the privilege of being involved with the U20 team in Limerick we had three players starting in the first round of the championship who didn’t play minor hurling with Limerick. So a lot changes of the next couple of years. Really enjoy playing with yer clubs and aim high and try to get back playing with Limerick over the next couple of years,” outlined Mullins.

The players were presented with their medals by Limerick hurling star Cian Lynch and Munster GAA chairman Liam Lenihan.

”Some of my happiest days in Limerick were when I used to go out to the North Campus in UL on a Saturday morning to see the training that went on from 9pm until 2.30pm. Not only coaching and training the players but also coaching the coaches and giving them words of advise,” outlined Liam Lenihan of his days as Limerick GAA chairman.

“I remember Joe McKenna would also say ‘what can we do better’,” recalled Lenihan.

“Now we are living the dream. Imagine to win three senior All-Irelands in four years. Did we ever think it would happen!”

Addressing the minor hurlers, the Munster GAA chairman recalled how they won their title in extra time against Tipperary.

“There is a line in Lifting the Treaty; We are developing the hurler but we are also developing the person and that is very important because character signs through in the end and you have that in abundance, said Lenihan.

“Sport and hurling in particular will help you as you go through life. Life is not simple – there are ups and downs but at the moment we are on the crest of a wave and long may that continue.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media