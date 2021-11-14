Monagea win a third Limerick senior ladies football title as they edge past Ballylanders

MONAGEA were crowned 3Dental Limerick senior ladies football champions this Sunday.

In the TUS Gaelic Grounds it finished Monagea 1-9 Ballylanders 1-6.

It's a third ever title – winners in 2021, 2018 and 2014.

In their sixth final appearance since their first final in 2014 Monagea led throughout against a Ballylanders side that crucially picked up four yellow card sinbins.

The opening half was pacy and physical but the scoring was low.

Monagea were 0-4 to 0-3 ahead at the break after almost 37-minutes of play, which was of a very stop-start nature.

It was an opening half in which the west Limerick side had six wides and Ballylanders just one.

All had started at a blistering pace with three points in the opening three minutes.

Kristy Carroll opened the scoring with a Ballylanders free. The full forward was to be the only Ballylanders scorer of the first half and all her points were from frees.

Deborah Murphy and Ella Whelan replied straight away to the opening score and Monagea were 0-2 to 0-1 ahead with three minutes gone.

Then the scores dried up.

Another Carroll free levelled on 14-minutes.

A Catriona Davis free edged Monagea 0-3 to 0-2 ahead at the first half water break.

The second quarter returned just two scores.

Carroll's third free again tied up the final but then a second score from play for Ella Whelan left it 0-4 to 0-2 and 22-minutes on the stopwatch.

Ballylanders then lost Carroll to a 10-minute sinbin but with injury time to account for, she was just back into the half for the start of the second half - Monagea failing to score while they had the numerical advantage.

But Ballylanders also lost Maria Murphy to another yellow card just before half time and it was the 10th minute of the new half before she returned.

In this spell, they were down to 13 players as Aisling Meade picked up their third yellow card for a sinbin offence.

Monagea pulled clear in this spell with two Deborah Murphy points and a Davis free.

So it was 0-7 to 0-4 and just five minutes into the new half.

Then just as Ballylanders were returned to 15 players - they found the net with teenager Laoise Browne showing off her soccer skills to find the net and level up the final for the fifth time.

Two minutes later the ball was in the net at the other end. Catriona Davis delivered to the in-rushing Karen O'Leary and she weaved her way around defenders to neatly finish low to the net.

That goal came just on the second half water break and left Monagea 1-7 to 1-4 ahead with 15-minutes to play.

in the final quarter Carroll had another two frees either side of a Davis free and it was a two point game with over five minutes to play.

Then came another sinbin for Bally - Aine Blade sent to the line.

Shortly after Aisling Corbett extended the lead for Monagea with a free. The eventual winners picked up two sinbins in injury time but held on to regain the Tom Madigan Cup.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.