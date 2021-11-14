Drom-Broadford retain Limerick intermediate ladies football title with final win over Oola

DROMCOLLOGHER-BROADFORD retained the 3Dental Limerick intermediate ladies football championship this Sunday.

In the TUS Gaelic Grounds it finished Drom-Broadford 1-10 Oola 2-4.

Drom-Broadford won this title last season but weren't promoted due to Covid-19 enforced changes to the championship structures.

The west Limerick side now represent Limerick in the Munster club JAFC - playing next weekend at home to Kerry's MKL Gaels.

A final quarter flourish saw them win this IFC for a third time.

Drom-Broadford were 1-5 to 1-2 ahead at half time.

The west Limerick side laid a solid foundation in the opening quarter and brought a 1-4 to 0-2 lead into the second quarter.

Oola did open the scoring through Lainey Stokes after just 35-seconds but they were to score just once more in the opening quarter.

A Laura Stack free opened the Drom-Broadford account and scores quickly followed from Aine Cunningham and Sarah Sheehan for a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after five minutes.

A great solo through the heart of the defence resulted in a neat point for Emma Kennedy on 11-minutes.

Then Drom-Broadford pressed home their advantage with a Laura Stack goal on 12-minutes. after a quick exchange of passes with Olive Linehan.

When Sarah Sheehan kicked her second point of the day, they were five points clear - 1-4 to 0-2 at the first half water break.

The scores dried up in the second quarter.

On the resumption wing back Caoimhe Sheehan extended that lead.

That was to be the only Drom-Broadford score of of this spell.

Oola also only recorded one score - but it was a crucial goal.

Anna O'Dea and Chloe O'Brien created the opening and Kathleen Bradshaw finished to the net in the 23rd minute.

That left it 1-5 to 1-2 at half time.

Oola continued to build on that momentum and were to dominate the third quarter. They were on the attack for much of the spell and went ahead for the first time since the opening minute.

Three minutes into the new half Lainey Stokes had the second goal for the east Limerick side - the corner forward palming to the net from a Kathleen Bradshaw free.

That levelled the game for the second time.

Moments later Drom-Broadford were down to 14 players for a 10-minute spell due to a sinbin.

They defended gamely and kept Oola at bay. Then just on the return to 15 players, Oola went ahead - Gemma O'Dwyer with the point.

Before the whistle for the water break, a Laura Stack free levelled the final once again - 1-6 to 2-3.

In the final spell, Drom-Broadford sparkled.

Stack had points from a free and from play to put them back in front.

Then Clodagh Reidy and Saoirse McCarthy sealed the success.

Gemma O'Dwyer had a late pointed free for Oola but they couldn't find a late goal to draw level again

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.