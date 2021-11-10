Limerick's six clubs learn FAI Junior Cup fourth round draw

Thomas Byrnes, of Ballynanty Rovers, controls the ball against Mungret Regional in their FAI Junior Cup tie last weekend
THE draw has been made for the 4th Round of the FAI Junior Cup which will feature a number of Limerick clubs.
Holders Fairview Rangers have been drawn away to Cork side Carrigaline United at the last 64 stage of the competition.
Indeed, five of the six Limerick clubs remaining in the competition have been drawn away from home. The only side to secure a home drawn is Star Rovers who will be at home to Ennis Town.
Ballynanty Rovers face a tricky away tie against Dublin side Oliver Bond Celtic.
The FAI Junior Cup fourth round ties are due to be played on the week ending November 28.
FAI Centenary Junior Cup 2021/2022
1 Fenit Samphires FC Vs Freebooters AFC
2 Ballinasloe Town AFC Vs Listowel Celtic
3 Peake Villa FC Vs Trim Celtic
4 Douglas Hall AFC Vs Ballyheane AFC
5 Coolock Village FC Vs Coachford AFC
6 Yellowstone Celtic FC Vs Kildrum Tigers FC
7 Athy Town AFC Vs Suncroft AFC
8 Crumlin Utd Vs Seaford Rock United
9 Portlaw United Vs Boyle Celtic FC
10 SVS FC Vs Westport United FC
11 Salthill Devon FC Vs Bluebell United vs Liffey
Wanderers
12 Courtown Hibernians AFC Vs Avenue United
13 Ferrybank AFC Vs Athenry FC
14 Dunbar Celtic vs Blackpool Celtic Vs Pike Rovers FC
15 Wilton United Vs Ballymun United
16 Stella Maris F.C Vs Cobh Wanderers
17 Tolka Rovers AFC Vs Prospect Priory FC
18 Booth Road Celtic Vs Muirhevnamor FC
19 Mullingar Town AFC Vs Clonmel Town FC
20 Star Rovers AFC Vs Ennis Town FC
21 Temple United vs Glasheen AFC Vs Hibernian FC
22 Carbury FC Vs Straffan AFC
23 Aungier Celtic FC Vs Monksland United FC
24 St Michael's AFC Vs Ashbourne United
25 UCC AUL Vs Moyne Rangers
26 Oliver Bond Celtic Vs Ballynanty Rovers AFC
27 Kingscourt Harps AFC Vs Regional United FC
28 Malahide United AFC Vs Mervue United
29 Carrigaline United Vs Fairview Rangers AFC
30 Coill Dubh AFC Vs North End United
31 Villa FC Vs Killarney Celtic FC
32 Grattan United Vs St Francis FC vs Valley Park Utd
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.