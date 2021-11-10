Limerick's six clubs learn FAI Junior Cup fourth round draw

THE draw has been made for the 4th Round of the FAI Junior Cup which will feature a number of Limerick clubs.

Holders Fairview Rangers have been drawn away to Cork side Carrigaline United at the last 64 stage of the competition.

Indeed, five of the six Limerick clubs remaining in the competition have been drawn away from home. The only side to secure a home drawn is Star Rovers who will be at home to Ennis Town.

Ballynanty Rovers face a tricky away tie against Dublin side Oliver Bond Celtic.

The FAI Junior Cup fourth round ties are due to be played on the week ending November 28.

FAI Centenary Junior Cup 2021/2022

1 Fenit Samphires FC Vs Freebooters AFC

2 Ballinasloe Town AFC Vs Listowel Celtic

3 Peake Villa FC Vs Trim Celtic

4 Douglas Hall AFC Vs Ballyheane AFC

5 Coolock Village FC Vs Coachford AFC

6 Yellowstone Celtic FC Vs Kildrum Tigers FC

7 Athy Town AFC Vs Suncroft AFC

8 Crumlin Utd Vs Seaford Rock United

9 Portlaw United Vs Boyle Celtic FC

10 SVS FC Vs Westport United FC

11 Salthill Devon FC Vs Bluebell United vs Liffey

Wanderers

12 Courtown Hibernians AFC Vs Avenue United

13 Ferrybank AFC Vs Athenry FC

14 Dunbar Celtic vs Blackpool Celtic Vs Pike Rovers FC

15 Wilton United Vs Ballymun United

16 Stella Maris F.C Vs Cobh Wanderers

17 Tolka Rovers AFC Vs Prospect Priory FC

18 Booth Road Celtic Vs Muirhevnamor FC

19 Mullingar Town AFC Vs Clonmel Town FC

20 Star Rovers AFC Vs Ennis Town FC

21 Temple United vs Glasheen AFC Vs Hibernian FC

22 Carbury FC Vs Straffan AFC

23 Aungier Celtic FC Vs Monksland United FC

24 St Michael's AFC Vs Ashbourne United

25 UCC AUL Vs Moyne Rangers

26 Oliver Bond Celtic Vs Ballynanty Rovers AFC

27 Kingscourt Harps AFC Vs Regional United FC

28 Malahide United AFC Vs Mervue United

29 Carrigaline United Vs Fairview Rangers AFC

30 Coill Dubh AFC Vs North End United

31 Villa FC Vs Killarney Celtic FC

32 Grattan United Vs St Francis FC vs Valley Park Utd