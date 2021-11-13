Search

13/11/2021

Oola challenge holders Drom-Broadford in Limerick intermediate ladies football final

East meets west in Limerick intermediate ladies football final

Oola's Amy Ryan and Zoe O'Connell of Dromcollogher-Broadford. PIC: Eamon Doody, SkyView Photography

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

EAST meets West in the 3Dental Limerick intermediate ladies football championship final this Sunday.

The 12noon decider between Oola and Dromcollogher-Broadford takes place in TUS Gaelic Grounds as the curtain-raiser to the senior final between Monagea and Ballylanders at 2.15.

In the intermediate final, Dromcollogher-Broadford are attempting to retain the title they won last year, beating Mungret St Pauls in the final by one point, but missed out on promotion due to Covid-19 changes to the championship structures.

The west Limerick side also won this intermediate title in 2016. On the same day Oola were crowned junior champions. Already this season, the sides met in the group phase of the championship – Drom-Broadford winning 1-13 to 1-10.

Dromcollogher-Broadford are managed by Kevin Noonan with Maurice and Siobhan McCarthy and Michael Mulcahy. 

The side in blue will look to Niamh and Meadbh McCarthy, Aine Cunningham, Sarah Sheehan and Laura Stack to secure their senior promotion. They will include a number of players from Killeedy who will be seeking the first part of a double success ahead of their senior camogie final v Newcastle West on November 21.

To reach this final, Drom-Broadford beat Knockainey, Oola and Murroe-Boher in the semi final.

Oola are bidding to reach the senior ranks for the first time.

The side in red and white are managed by Richard Bowles, who has team mentors in Paddy Moloney, Sean O'Brien, Ted Riordan and John Joe Fahy.

Oola will have key players in captain Amy Ryan, Leah Coughlan, Kathleen Bradshaw, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Karen O'Dwyer and Siobhan Moloney.

Enroute to the final, Oola beat Knockainey, Fr Caseys and Mungret in the semi final.

