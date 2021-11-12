Limerick's boxer Graham McCormack faces 'dream come true' fight in Scotland

THIS is like a world title fight for me,” beams Limerick professional boxer Graham McCormack.

The Limerick city 34 year old is in the final countdown to his November 19 BUI Celtic Middleweight title fight in Scotland.

McCormack only made his pro debut in December 2017 and now six fight later, he challenges for a title when the faces Scot Paul Kean in the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.

“This is a dream come true for me - this is so far away from the life that I came from and what I have gone through. This is like a world title fight for me. This is an absolutely massive opportunity for me,” McCormack told Leader Sport this week.

“I am 100% confident that I will be back home with that belt - it means so much more to me than it does to him and I can guarantee you that,” stressed the Limerick man.

“I know this is not going to be easy. I am the away fighter and I am going over there on his show and I am the challenger but I will be ready for all that. Definitely this will be a tough fight but I know 100% that I want this more than he does and when it matter I will show that.”

By his own admission McCormack’s life hasn’t been without pitfalls. Even after opting to turn professional he missed out on two years as “the world got in the way”.

But now he hopes that drawing on his life experiences will be a positive come November 19.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity for me and I am going to take it. Only I know how much this means to me - it means more than anything. I’ve been down low but I’ve wanted this for years and now I am here. When I decided to turn pro this was one of my first targets - to win a Celtic title and here I am and just buzzing to get in there and get that belt home to Limerick.

He added: “I know that there will be a moment in this fight when it will come down to pure grit and I know that he hasn’t been through anything in his life like I have and when that moment comes I will be the fighter in that ring that will be ready”.

”I am absolutely buzzing and just can’t wait to get into that ring - this has been coming a long time and I can’t wait to put on a show and win that belt. This is the last hard few days of training and sparring before we taper off for the weigh-in. We are just getting into peak mode and I am feeling really good now in the gym.”