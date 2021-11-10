Club Limerick Dublin gets back up and running after pandemic interruptions

CLUB Limerick Dublin is back up and running after being forced into the background in recent times during to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year we remember those who have passed in a mass celebrated by Fr Paddy Kelly. This year we will be especially remembering Tom Lavery, who was such an influential and avid supporter of our club. The mass will take place in the Goat pub, Goatstown, thanks to the proprietor Charlie Chawke from Adare, at 7.30pm on November 19.

Any Limerick people based in Dublin who would like to join our club or simply want to follow us, check out our Facebook page (Club Limerick Dublin), our Twitter page @ClubLmkDub or contact PRO David Reale on 0863338715.

As well as The Goat, we have been blessed to have numerous 'Limerick' venues to host our meetings, dinner dances and other social events such as Moran`s Red Cow Hotel (thanks to the very generous Tom Moran), 'Reas' of Parkgate Street, Faughs GAA club, The Yellow House, Willie Devitts, Searsons and The Halfway House.

The first Limerick Association in Dublin was founded by Dr Dan O Sullivan among others in 1923. This was towards the end of the bitter Civil War and was made up of mainly teachers, doctors and gardai. The first meeting was held in the social room at the Rotunda hospital in Parnell Square. Those who were prominent in the early stages included Dr Dan O’Sullivan from Ardpatrick, Leo Mc Grath from Dromkeen, Jim Mc Carthy from Ballingarry and Molly Lynch.

These honourable people broke the fabric and set the bar for future generations of Limerick people who resided in Dublin over the decades. It is not known for how long this association lasted but four years would appear to have been the limit. It reformed again in 1934 and 1940 but it failed to get off the ground on both occasions. In 1952, a strong and vibrant association was formed and remained in place until 1995 when it became known as The Limerick Supporters Club. To the fore of the club were Eamonn Rea (Chairman) from Effin, John Keating (Secretary) from Ardpatrick, , Mick Fitzgerald from Athea , Ollie Mann from Ballysteen, Jim Mc Gonigle from Caherconlish, Tom Buckley from Bruff and Neilus O’Connell from Abbeyfeale.

Since 1995, it has been our role to engender and provide a social focus for Limerick people living and working in Dublin, discuss the fortunes of the county teams and help support the Limerick county board financially in any way possible. The members produced yearbooks, went to dinner dances as well as going on other social outings and held monthly table quizzes. Both Eamonn and John have given outstanding service and are the public face of Limerick GAA in Dublin, always making sure to stay in contact with Limerick people on good days or bad. Both remain active members of the committee and their input and enthusiasm filters through to the younger members of the club.

In 2011 the roles of the chairman and secretary switched hands to Paul Stapleton of Oola and Charlie Hennessy respectively. Paul’s trojan work for the club, stems from his role of chairing one of Dublins largest clubs, Lucan Sarsfields. He willingly travels down from his work based in Belfast once a month for our meetings and also for social outings. His sidekick since 2013 has been Ollie Mann from Ballysteen, who is also another Lucan Sarsfields man. Ollie is a very capable and much respected secretary, as well as having a very positive influence on the club.

The Limerick Supporters club became better known as Club Limerick Dublin in 2015.

We combined our supporters club with people associated with Limerick businesses based in Dublin. As a group, we contribute to the promotion and development of Limerick, especially Limerick Gaelic games. Gerry O’Sullivan, from Kilbehenny, organises our social outings, gives the media our weekly club notes and he has become an integral part of our relationship with the Limerick County Board.

Our director of golf, Tom Cotter from Garryspillane, does amazing work in planning and organising our golf classic every year, which is always a memorable occasion and a highlight on our social calendar. Due to the pandemic over the past two years we have been unable to have our annual dinner dance or our annual Croke park preview lunch, which was the brainchild of Ciaran Hayes. However we were lucky enough to have been able to hold our golf classic this year, in Luttrellstown Castle, which was a great success, as usual.

The important position of Treasurer is held by Pat Nash from Castlemahon who succeeded Harry Keane from Kilmallock. Harry continues to serve on the Committee and has given years of devoted service to the cause. We have raised over a quarter of a million euro over the years to help financially support our county teams, which is very much appreciated by the Limerick county board. Our annual social outing is always a great success with trips to Kilkenny, Derry, Limerick, Croke Park, Belfast, The Botanic Gardens, Farmleigh and Stormont to name but a few. The memories of these days and others are usually captured by our photographer Eamonn O’Sullivan from Kilbehenny.

CLUB LIMERICK DUBLIN COMMITTEE: Chairperson: Paul Stapleton; Vice Chairperson: Gerry O'Sullivan; Secretary: Ollie Mann; Assistant Secretary: Hugh Hynes; Treasurer: Pat Nash; Assistant Treasurer: Michael Fitzgerald; PRO: David Reale; County Board liaison officer: John Keating; Director of golf: Tom Cotter. Committee: Eamonn Rea, Paddy O’Brien, Tom Mc Grath, Harry Keane, Éamonn Ó hÓgáin, John O`Kelly, Stephen O’Byrnes.