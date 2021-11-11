'Together to Support' seeks to assist local women’s sport

AN exciting new initiative, Get Together to Support Women in Sport, is aiming to raise and supply much needed funding for women’s sports at local level

'Together to Support' is a non-profit organisation set up by former Munster and Ireland rugby player and Limerick man Peter Clohessy, his daughter Jane Clohessy and businessman Liam Carew, in partnership with HerSport, aiming to raise and supply much needed funding for women’s sports at local level.

The platform is launching first across Limerick, Galway, Cork and Dublin. Their objective is to involve the local community and local businesses in tackling the lack of funding for sportswomen in their localities. Mothers, sisters, daughters and friends deserve equal opportunities and funding in sport and you can help make a difference!

The 'Together to Support' initiative allows local communities and local businesses to support women in sport through a unique voucher scheme with Christmas on the horizon. Local vendors can donate a minimum of one €30 voucher to 'Together to Support' for their business or service, once a month - this is equal to just €1 per day!

These vouchers can then be bought on https://www.togethertosupport.ie for just €22.50 and 100% of voucher sales go to support local clubs. When customers purchase one of these vouchers, they will be sent a unique voucher code via email to redeem. These funds go directly to the “Together to Support” fund in their local county. These funds will be allocated by each county’s committee to women’s sports teams and clubs to go towards jerseys, equipment, injury treatment etc.



In return, each vendor who donates vouchers will receive:

- A 'Together to Support' decal for their window

- A 'Together to Support' logo for business material use, as well as for their social media platforms

- Online advertising impressions (22,000) to run over the course of a month on togethertosupport.ie

- Promoted and associated with 'Together to Support' across their social media and website.

These will highlight to your local community that your business supports all women in all sports, attract new customers and increase footfall for your business!



Register your business or club now on https://www.togethertosupport. ie/

Or buy a friend a voucher as the ideal gift with a difference this Christmas!

Why support Together to Support?



- Girls and women’s teams all over Ireland are under-funded and under-supported.

- By the age of 14, twice as many girls drop out of sports than boys.

- Boys and men’s teams often get priority for funding, facilities and more.

- Over 40% of participants in sports are female.

- 74% of female executives attribute sport to their career success.



Get behind your local strong, amazing sportswomen in Limerick by getting involved in 'Together to Support' today!