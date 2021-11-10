Search

10/11/2021

Munster Rugby's RG Snyman undergoes knee surgery

Munster Rugby second row RG Snyman

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby second row RG Snyman has undergone surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last month.

World Cup winner Snyman is to begin his rehab.

Snyman sustained a re-rupture of his cruciate ligament in Munster's United Rugby Championship win against Scarlets in October.

The 26-year-old lock featured off the bench in Parc y Scarlets and nine minutes later was forced off with the knee injury.

South African-born Snyman suffered a cruciate injury early on in his Munster debut against Leinster last year.

He had already made two appearances off the bench in Munster’s two opening United Rugby Championship games this season since returning from injury. 

Meanwhile, Munster centre Rory Scannell has completed the return to play protocols.

The majority of the Munster Rugby squad returned to the High Performance Centre at UL this week ahead of the next block of fixtures that begins with a two-match tour to South Africa in less than three weeks.

Local News

