09/11/2021

Limerick swimmer impresses at European Swimming Championships in Russia

Limerick swimmer

Eoin Corby

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TEEANGE Limerick swimmer Eoin Corby swam a lifetime best at the European Short Course Swimming Championships over the weekend.

The 19 year old from Clarina swam 54.47 in the 100m Individual Medley semi final – just outside the Irish senior record of 54.32.

Corby achieved Ireland's only semi final spot at the 2021 LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Russia.

Last December the Limerick teenager himself set an Irish Junior record of 54.76 in short course (25m pool) 100m Individual Medley, and in that event in Kazan he posted 55.11 in the heats to qualify for the semi final. He followed up with a big personal best of 54.47 in that semi final.

That swim saw him finish 16th overall, with the 15th placed swimmer touching the wall just 0.02s outside the Irish senior record of 54.32.

Ireland’s youthful European Championships team featured just three athletes – Clarina's Corby, Molly Mayne and Grace Hodgins. The Irish team at the European Championships in Kazan was led by Head Coach John Szaranek, assisted by Trojan Swimming Club coach Jonathan Preston. 

Corby and the athletes returning from Kazan will now race in the 2021 Irish National Short Course Championships, which take place at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin from December 16-18.

