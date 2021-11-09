Search

09/11/2021

Limerick District League's Oscar Traynor Youths squad is confirmed

Limerick District League's Oscar Traynor Youths squad is confirmed

The Limerick District League's Youth Interleague squad has been confirmed

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick District League's Oscar Traynor Youths Interleague squad has been confirmed for the coming season.

A 20-strong squad has been named, with three more players named on a training panel.

LDL Youths Interleague Squad:

1) Diarmuid O’Riordan - Defender - Newport Town
2) Dion Curtin - Defender - Charleville 
3) Luke Ryan - Midfielder - Regional United 
4) Josh Leung - Defender - Shelbourne 
5) Paddy Bermingham - Forward - Herbertstown 

6) Cameron Fleming - Midfielder - Pike Rovers 
7) James Carroll - Midfielder - Pike Rovers
8) Jamie Hogan - Forward - Pike Rovers 
9) Ryan Manning - Goalkeeper - Pike Rovers 
10) Diarmuid Grimes - Defender - Pike Rovers 
11) Justin Dumitru - Defender - Pike Rovers
12) Cillian Scully - Forward - Pike Rovers
13) Willie Casey - Winger - Pike Rovers 
14) Gavin Carrig - Defender - Aisling Annacotty 
15) Jack Horan - Defender - Aisling Annacotty 
16) Max Stone - Goalkeeper - Aisling Annacotty

17) Gavin Mellerick - Midfielder - Aisling Annacotty 
18) Michael Curran - Winger - Aisling Annacotty 
19) Markus Hogan - Midfielder - Fairview Rangers 
20) Cian Specht - Forward - Fairview Rangers


Training Panel:

1) Darragh Murrary - Midfielder - Aisling Annacotty
2) Richkov Boevi - Defender - Aisling Annacotty
3) Stephen Madden - Midfielder - Newport Town

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media