Limerick District League's Oscar Traynor Youths squad is confirmed

THE Limerick District League's Oscar Traynor Youths Interleague squad has been confirmed for the coming season.
A 20-strong squad has been named, with three more players named on a training panel.
LDL Youths Interleague Squad:
1) Diarmuid O’Riordan - Defender - Newport Town
2) Dion Curtin - Defender - Charleville
3) Luke Ryan - Midfielder - Regional United
4) Josh Leung - Defender - Shelbourne
5) Paddy Bermingham - Forward - Herbertstown
6) Cameron Fleming - Midfielder - Pike Rovers
7) James Carroll - Midfielder - Pike Rovers
8) Jamie Hogan - Forward - Pike Rovers
9) Ryan Manning - Goalkeeper - Pike Rovers
10) Diarmuid Grimes - Defender - Pike Rovers
11) Justin Dumitru - Defender - Pike Rovers
12) Cillian Scully - Forward - Pike Rovers
13) Willie Casey - Winger - Pike Rovers
14) Gavin Carrig - Defender - Aisling Annacotty
15) Jack Horan - Defender - Aisling Annacotty
16) Max Stone - Goalkeeper - Aisling Annacotty
17) Gavin Mellerick - Midfielder - Aisling Annacotty
18) Michael Curran - Winger - Aisling Annacotty
19) Markus Hogan - Midfielder - Fairview Rangers
20) Cian Specht - Forward - Fairview Rangers
Training Panel:
1) Darragh Murrary - Midfielder - Aisling Annacotty
2) Richkov Boevi - Defender - Aisling Annacotty
3) Stephen Madden - Midfielder - Newport Town
