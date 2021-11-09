Former Tipperary boss is confirmed as new Limerick senior camogie manager

New Limerick camogoe manager John Lillis
FORMER Tipperary camogie manager John Lillis has been confirmed as the new Limerick senior camogie manager for 2022.
The appointment was confirmed at a Limerick County Board Camogie meeting this Tuesday night.
2021 manager Pat Ryan stepped down from the role at the end of the season due to work commitments.
John Lillis is a Thurles native and was Tipperary manager back in 2011 and 2012. He has also served an inter-county camogie referee.
Lillis was part of Pat Ryan's coaching set-up in 2021 but family commitments saw him step away from the management team during the season.
The new manager has included much of the out-going management in his 2022 plans. Including coach Thomas Moloney; strength and conditioning coach Colm Skehan; goalkeeping coach Paul Hogan; physio Liam Mulcahy; and video analyst Michael Byrnes.
