Junior championships take centre stage in Limerick GAA weekend fixtures

WITH seven of the 10 Limerick adult hurling and football club competitions now completed, there if a fixture list of five county championship games next weekend.

And, the junior championships take centre stage.

All games are this Saturday, November 13.

The headline fixture is the Limerick junior A hurling championship final in Kilmallock at 2pm. Caherline and St Kierans meet in the decider. The winner will be promoted into the intermediate ranks for 2022 - replacing the relegated Tournafulla.

Caherline or St Kierans will also progress to the December 11/12 Munster club JAHC semi final - where they will play Ballygiblin, Passage West, St Itas or Dromtarriffe.



Both junior B hurling semi finals are 3pm this Saturday.

Bruff and Adare meet in Fedamore and Blackrock play Cappamore in Knocklong.

In the junior B football semi final; Galbally and Knockaderry meet in Bruff at 2pm, while Claughaun and Granagh-Ballingarry play in Clarina at 3pm.

Both junior B finals are in the Master Fixture for November 21.