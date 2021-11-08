Limerick teenager shines as Bohemians win League of Ireland U15 title

Fintan McNamara of Bohemians in action against Corby O'Sullivan of Shamrock Rovers during the EA SPORTS National Underage League of Ireland U15 League Final. PIC: Sportsfile
LIMERICK teenage Fintan McNamara won an EA SPORTS National Underage League of Ireland U15 League title with Dublin side Bohemians on Sunday.
The Dalymount Park side were 1-0 winners over Shamrock Rovers in the final at Athlone Town Stadium, Westmeath.
A Third Year student in Colaiste na Trocaire in Rathkeale, Fintan McNamara is in his first year with Bohemians, who link up with the famed St Kevin's Boys for their U15 side.
Such was the performance of the Limerick defender, McNamara was named player of the match.
Bohemians beat Derry City in the quarter final and St Patricks Athletic in the semi final to set up an all-Dublin final.
Fintan McNamara played his underage soccer with Rathkeale AFC and underage GAA with Cappagh.
He then joined up with Limerick FC and in November 2019 played in the Blues 5-3 defeat against St Patrick's Athletic in the SSE Airtricity U13 League Cup final.
This season McNamara joined up with Bohemians and has made an instant impact and returned silverware to west Limerick.
