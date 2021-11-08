Limerick Ladies Football club finals double-header confirmed for TUS Gaelic Grounds

A DOUBLE-HEADER of Limerick Ladies Football club championship finals has been confirmed for the TUS Gaelic Grounds next Sunday, November 14.
The 3Dental Senior Final will be a repeat of the 2018 decider with Monagea playing Ballylanders at 2pm.
The west Limerick side dethroned champions St Ailbes in Clarina on Sunday - 1-9 to 1-3 in their semi final.
In the other last four tie, Ballylanders defeated Old Mill 0-11 to 1-5.
The 3Dental Intermediate Final will be between Dromcollogher-Broadford and Oola at 12noon.
Drom-Broadford were 0-12 to 0-3 semi final winners over Murroe-Boher, while Oola defeated Mungret St Pauls 1-9 to 0-7.
Also next weekend will be the semi final stages of the Junior A and B championships.
In Junior A, Galtee Gaels play Athea and Adare play Groody Gaels.
In Junior B, Croom play St Ailbes B, while Dromcollogher-Broadford B play Monagea B.
All junior championship dates, times and venues to be confirmed.
