Former Limerick captain tastes success as coach to new Clare football campions Eire Og

FORMER Limerick senior football captain Seanie Buckley coached Eire Og to their first Clare SFC title in 15 years on Sunday.
The Ennis side were 1-11 to 0-9 winners over Kilmurry-Ibrickane in Cusack Park yesterday.
Buckley's Eire Og now play Tipperary's Clonmel Commercials or Loughmore-Castleiney in the Munster club SFC quarter final in Ennis on December 4-5 - the opposite side of the draw to Limerick champions Newcastle West.
The Dromcollogher-Broadford clubman joined up with the Clare club from the outset of this season - it was 2006 since the club won the last of 18 Clare SFC title and it was 2014 since they last contested a county final.
Buckley had coaching experience with the Limerick Underage Football Academy and also his native Drom-Broadford in the Limerick SFC.
Buckley retired from inter-county football in January 2018 after 13 years of service in the green and white. After his inter-county retirement, Buckley continued to line out with Drom-Broadford in the Limerick SFC for the next two seasons but he didn't feature on the field of play during 2020 when he was a coach-selector under club manager Mike Fahy.
The Dromcollogher-Broadford clubman captained Limerick to two Allianz League titles in Croke Park – beating Waterford in 2010 and Offaly in 2013 Division Four finals.
