08/11/2021

Former Limerick captain tastes success as coach to new Clare football campions Eire Og

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FORMER Limerick senior football captain Seanie Buckley coached Eire Og to their first Clare SFC title in 15 years on Sunday.

The Ennis side were 1-11 to 0-9 winners over Kilmurry-Ibrickane in Cusack Park yesterday.

Buckley's Eire Og now play Tipperary's Clonmel Commercials or Loughmore-Castleiney in the Munster club SFC quarter final in Ennis on December 4-5 - the opposite side of the draw to Limerick champions Newcastle West.

The Dromcollogher-Broadford clubman joined up with the Clare club from the outset of this season - it was 2006 since the club won the last of 18 Clare SFC title and it was 2014 since they last contested a county final.

Buckley had coaching experience with the Limerick Underage Football Academy and also his native Drom-Broadford in the Limerick SFC.

Buckley retired from inter-county football in January 2018 after 13 years of service in the green and white. After his inter-county retirement, Buckley continued to line out with Drom-Broadford in the Limerick SFC for the next two seasons but he didn't feature on the field of play during 2020 when he was a coach-selector under club manager Mike Fahy.

The Dromcollogher-Broadford clubman captained Limerick to two Allianz League titles in Croke Park – beating Waterford in 2010 and Offaly in 2013 Division Four finals.

