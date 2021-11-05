Search

05/11/2021

Limerick GAA club hosts Munster's first inter-county Dads and Lads Gaelic Football blitz

Limerick GAA club hosts first inter-county Dads and Lads football blitz

Killeedy's Dads and Lads panel

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

WEST Limerick GAA club Killeedy will host Munster's first ever inter-county Dads and Lads blitz this Sunday.

Teams from Cork, Tipperary and Limerick will take part this Sunday November November 7 from 12.30 in Páirc Íde Naofa in Raheenagh.

Representing Limerick will be Killeedy, St Patricks and Kilteely-Dromkeen. They will be joined by Ardfinnan from Tipperary and Delaneys from Cork.

All games are 15-minutes in duration, played across a pitch layout half the normal size.

All is part of the Killeedy GAA Healthy Club Project.

And, they have backing from Croke Park officials, with Dads and Lads now part of the GAA Inclusive Club Initiative to offer retired and older members an option of football and hurling like the LGFA's Gaelic 4 Mothers and Others.

