Sadness at passing of popular Limerick racehorse trainer

THERE has been widespread sadness with news of the passing of popular Limerick racehorse trainer Andrew McNamara Snr.

A qualified vet, the late Andrew McNamara, who passed away on Tuesday night aged 76, was based in Croom.

The late Andrew McNamara took out a horse trainers' licence in the mid-1970s. He enjoyed Cheltenham Festival success in 1985 when Boreen Prince won the Arkle Chase.

Boreen Prince had also finished second in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival two years earlier.

The late Andrew McNamara also trained Yer Man who finished third in the Aintree National.

The Limerick trainer enjoyed several big race wins with Rent A Row, while a distinguished career also saw him capture the Kerry National at Listowel with Desert Lord.

Tributes have been pouring in this Wednesday for the late Andrew McNamara from people both inside and outside of the racing industry.

The late Andrew McNamara is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter Liz and sons Andrew and Robbie.

Funeral arrangements to follow: