05/11/2021

Limerick GAA fixtures for the period November 5-10

Limerick GAA fixtures for the period November 5-10

Action from the Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Camogue Rovers Limerick JAFC final. PIC: Sinead Kiely

LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period November 5-10.

Friday November 5

County Premier U21 Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Newcastle West v Galbally in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, at 8pm
Mungret St Pauls v Cappagh Rathkeale in Kilbreedy at 8pm

County Premier U21 Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Na Piarsaigh v Monaleen in St Patricks, Rhebogue, at 8pm
St. Kierans v Fr Caseys in Mountcollins at 8pm

County 19 B Football Championship Final
Banogue v Knockaderry in Na Piarsaigh, Caherdavin, at 8.30pm

Saturday November 6

County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Cappamore v Newcastle West in Kilbreedy at 2pm

County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Mungret St Pauls v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale in Askeaton at 3pm

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Granagh-Ballingarry v Croom in Ballingarry at 3pm

County 21 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine in Dromcollogher at 3pm

County U19 A Hurling Championship Final
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St Kierans in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale, at 3pm

County Junior B Football Championship Quarter Final
Granagh-Ballingarry v Fedamore in Croom at 3pm

Sunday November 7

County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Doon v Adare in Kilmallock at 12noon

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Newcastle West in Pallaskenry at 12noon

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Murroe-Boher v Monaleen in Boher at 12noon

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2
South Liberties-Crecora Manister v Killacolla Gaels in Crecora at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Knockainey v St Patricks in Knockainey at 12noon
Sarsfields v Askeaton in TBA at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Granagh-Ballingarry v Croom in Ballingarry at 12:00noon

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Knockaderry in Caherelly at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine in Dromcollogher at 12noon

Claughaun v Dromin-Athlacca in Claughaun at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2
Caherline v St Kierans in Caherconlish at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
St Kierans v Tournafulla-Killeedy in St Kierans at 12noon

Tuesday November 9

County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, at 8pm
Ballybrown v Adare in Na Piarsaigh, Caherdavin, at 8.15pm

County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Mungret St Pauls v Patrickswell in Rhebogue at 8pm

Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Garryspillane in Kilbreedy at 8pm

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Knockaderry v Granagh-Ballingarry in Knocklong at 7.30pm

Wednesday November 10

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Blackrock v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Knocklong at 8pm

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
Cois Laoi Gaels v Cappamore in Doon at 8pm

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Granagh-Ballingarry in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 7.30pm

