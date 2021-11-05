Action from the Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Camogue Rovers Limerick JAFC final. PIC: Sinead Kiely
LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period November 5-10.
Friday November 5
County Premier U21 Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Newcastle West v Galbally in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, at 8pm
Mungret St Pauls v Cappagh Rathkeale in Kilbreedy at 8pm
County Premier U21 Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Na Piarsaigh v Monaleen in St Patricks, Rhebogue, at 8pm
St. Kierans v Fr Caseys in Mountcollins at 8pm
County 19 B Football Championship Final
Banogue v Knockaderry in Na Piarsaigh, Caherdavin, at 8.30pm
Saturday November 6
County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Cappamore v Newcastle West in Kilbreedy at 2pm
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Mungret St Pauls v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale in Askeaton at 3pm
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Granagh-Ballingarry v Croom in Ballingarry at 3pm
County 21 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine in Dromcollogher at 3pm
County U19 A Hurling Championship Final
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St Kierans in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale, at 3pm
County Junior B Football Championship Quarter Final
Granagh-Ballingarry v Fedamore in Croom at 3pm
Sunday November 7
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Doon v Adare in Kilmallock at 12noon
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Newcastle West in Pallaskenry at 12noon
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Murroe-Boher v Monaleen in Boher at 12noon
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2
South Liberties-Crecora Manister v Killacolla Gaels in Crecora at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Knockainey v St Patricks in Knockainey at 12noon
Sarsfields v Askeaton in TBA at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Granagh-Ballingarry v Croom in Ballingarry at 12:00noon
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Knockaderry in Caherelly at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine in Dromcollogher at 12noon
Claughaun v Dromin-Athlacca in Claughaun at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2
Caherline v St Kierans in Caherconlish at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
St Kierans v Tournafulla-Killeedy in St Kierans at 12noon
Tuesday November 9
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, at 8pm
Ballybrown v Adare in Na Piarsaigh, Caherdavin, at 8.15pm
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Mungret St Pauls v Patrickswell in Rhebogue at 8pm
Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Garryspillane in Kilbreedy at 8pm
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Knockaderry v Granagh-Ballingarry in Knocklong at 7.30pm
Wednesday November 10
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Blackrock v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Knocklong at 8pm
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
Cois Laoi Gaels v Cappamore in Doon at 8pm
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Granagh-Ballingarry in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 7.30pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.