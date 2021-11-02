Limerick hurling side Ardscoil Ris face St Colmans in bid to reach a Dean Ryan Cup final

ARDSCOIL RIS bid to reach the Dean Ryan Cup final this Wednesday.
The Limerick city side play St Colmans College of Fermoy in the Munster Junior (U16 1/2) A Post Primary Schools Hurling Championship semi final in Kilmallock this November 3 at 1.30.
It's a repeat of the 2019 final, in which the North Cork side were one point winners.
The North Circular Road secondary school are two time Dean Ryan Cup winners - 2009 and 2016.
In the quarter finals back in mid-October Ardscoil Ris defeated CBC Cork 1-18 to 1-9, while Fermoy were 5-16 to 1-9 winners over Thurles CBS.
Ardscoil Ris are managed by Liam Cronin, Derek Larkin and Padraig de Brun.
Their panel of player is drawn from 15 different clubs across Limerick and south east Clare.
In the other semi final, on Thursday, St Flannans of Ennis will play De La Salle College of Waterford in Bansha.
ARDSCOIL RIS PANEL: Darragh Horkan, Darragh Jordan, James Finn, John O'Keeffe, Leon Power, Ronan Benson, Sean Harrington, Thomas Fitzgerald (all Na Piarsaigh); Ben O'Connell, Cillian Murphy, Danny Chaplin, Don Whitty, Jack Lee, JJ O'Reilly, Matthew O'Halloran, Niall Liddane, Patrick O'Reilly (all Sixmilebridge); Cathal Lohan, Daire Neville, Eoghan Carey, Jamie Moylan, Marc O'Brien, Michael Flanagan (all Cratloe); Diarmuid Stritch, Eoin Begley, Jack Hickey, Rory Meade (all Clonlara); Darragh Gleeson, Oisin O'Sullivan, Patrick Kearney (all Adare); Barry Toomey, James Coughlan, Seán O'Brien (all Ballybrown); Joe Sherlock, Luke Tobin, Ralph Fitzgerald (all Parteen); Fionn O'Brien, Paidi O'Gorman (both Bruree); David Larkin, PJ McCarthy (both Clooney Quin); Fintan Fitzgerald, Sean Duff (both Mungret St Pauls); Sean Enright, Bill Hannan (both South Liberties); Oisin O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), John O'Connor (Ahane), Sean Arthur (Newmarket on Fergus), Paddy Gardiner (Patrickswell), Sean McMahon (Smith O'Briens).
