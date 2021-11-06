County final places up for grabs in Limerick Ladies Football Championship semi finals

Yvonne Lee of Monagea and Katie Heelan of St Ailbes renew rivalry in this Sunday's senior football semi final
IT'S semi finals Sunday in the 3Dental Limerick senior and intermediate Ladies Football championships.
Both senior semi finals are at 2pm.
It's a 2020 county final repeat when St Ailbes and Monagea meet in Ballybrown.
In the other semi final, Old Mill play Ballylanders in Croom.
St Ailbes and Monagea have met in the last two county finals - the east Limerick side one point winners on each occasion.
Monagea were county champions in 2018.
2017 senior champions Ballylanders play 2019 intermediate champions Old Mill in the other semi final. The sides met in the group stages with the south Limerick side 6-8 to 0-8 winners.
At intermediate level both semi finals have 11am starts.
2020 winners Dromcollogher-Broadford play Murroe-Boher in Martinstown, while Oola face Mungret St Pauls in Cappamore.
In the final round of the Junior A championship Ahane face Athea in a must win game to be in with a chance of making a semi final while Groody Gaels face Adare where both teams will be looking to win and improve their chances of semi final spots.
In the Junior B competition, the game that catches the eye is in Group 2 where St Ailbes face Fr Caseys with the winner getting a coveted semi final spot.
FIXTURES
All games Sunday November 7.
Senior Semi Finals
Old Mill v Ballylanders in Croom at 2pm
Monagea v St Ailbes in Ballybrown at 2pm
Intermediate Semi Finals
Oola v Mungret St Pauls in Cappamore at 11am
Murroe-Boher v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Martinstown at 11am
Junior A Round 5
Ahane v Athea in Ahane at 11am
Groody Gaels v Adare in UL at 12.45pm
Junior B Round 5
St Ailbes B v Fr Caseys B in Ballybricken at 10am
