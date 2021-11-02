Final pairings confirmed in Limerick senior and intermediate camogie championships

Pictured at the launch of the Niche Sports Data Intermediate Camogie Championship. PIC: Marie Keating
THE 2021 Neville Jewellers Limerick senior camogie championship final will be a repeat of last season - Killeedy v Newcastle West.
The clash of west Limerick rivals will take place on Sunday November 21.
In the weekend semi finals, champions Killeedy were 4-9 to 1-4 winners over Ahane, while Newcastle West had a fortuitous Rebecca Delee goal to thank for their 1-7 to 0-6 win over Granagh-Ballingarry.
So the champions of 2020 and 2019 will meet on November 21 - Killeedy 1-9 to 0-7 winners in last year's final.
In the Niche Sports Data Intermediate championship, Cappmore will play Monaleen in the final - also on Sunday November 21.
Last weekend, Monaleen were 1-7 to 1-4 winners over Murroe-Boher, while Cappamore defeated Ballyagran 1-10 to 0-1.
Last season's intermediate finalists Cappamore were 3-10 to 1-11 winners when the sides met in the group stages.
In the Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior A Championship Adare booked their place in the Saturday November 20 final with a 2-9 to 1-3 win over Mungret.
They await Galbally or Patrickswell in the final.
