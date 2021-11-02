Search

02/11/2021

Final pairings confirmed in Limerick senior and intermediate camogie championships

Final pairings confirmed in Limerick senior and intermediate camogie championships

Pictured at the launch of the Niche Sports Data Intermediate Camogie Championship. PIC: Marie Keating

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE 2021 Neville Jewellers Limerick senior camogie championship final will be a repeat of last season - Killeedy v Newcastle West. 

The clash of west Limerick rivals will take place on Sunday November 21.

In the weekend semi finals, champions Killeedy were 4-9 to 1-4 winners over Ahane, while Newcastle West had a fortuitous Rebecca Delee goal to thank for their 1-7 to 0-6 win over Granagh-Ballingarry.

So the champions of 2020 and 2019 will meet on November 21 - Killeedy 1-9 to 0-7 winners in last year's final.

In the Niche Sports Data Intermediate championship, Cappmore will play Monaleen in the final - also on Sunday November 21.

Last weekend, Monaleen were 1-7 to 1-4 winners over Murroe-Boher, while Cappamore defeated Ballyagran 1-10 to 0-1.

Last season's intermediate finalists Cappamore were 3-10 to 1-11 winners when the sides met in the group stages.

In the Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior A Championship Adare booked their place in the Saturday November 20 final with a 2-9 to 1-3 win over Mungret.

They await Galbally or Patrickswell in the final.

