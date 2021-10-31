Limerick Junior Soccer: Weekend Round Up

Premier League
Ballynanty Rovers 1 Regional Utd 0
With the weather putting paid to other games in the Premier League, all eyes turned to the clash of Ballynanty Rvs and Regional Utd at LIT.
After 90 minutes, Balla emerged to take the spoils thanks to a second half goal from Aidan Hurley to keep alive their hopes of staying in the hunt for honours.
Going into the tie, both teams knew that defeat with deal a huge blow to any title hopes bit the game, while always entertaining, did not have that ‘cup tie’ feel to it.
Regional had the better of the opportunities but failed to find the target. Balla had few clear cut chances and rarely worked the Regional keeper but took their opportunity when it arose.
Balla started with Dermot Fitzgerald at the heart of defence and his experience played a big part in the victory.
On another bright note for the Blues, Jason Hughes and Conor Ellis made welcome returns to action which bodes well for some important upcoming games.
Regional had the best player in the park in Edward McCarthy, who dictated matters throughout but could not find a way through a stubborn defence.
Kieran O’Connell gave early warning of the threat he poses with a header that flew inches over the top.
Minutes later, Balla keeper Stephen McNamara used his feet to keep out a Jack Arra shot and then saved from Ewan O’Brien’s follow up from the rebound.
At the other end Evan O’Connor threw his body in the line of John Connery’s goal bound shot and Seamus Moloney sent a glancing header inches wide of the upright.
McNamara made another couple of good saves to deny O’Connor and O’Brien before the break.
Balla took the lead when Dermot Fitzgerald floated a free kick into the area. Jake Dillon knocked the ball on and Aidan Hurley send a backward header lopping over the keeper and into the net.
Regional went all out for the equaliser but the closest they came was when Willie Griffin’s header
Rebounded off the upright.
A downpour and storm force winds saw Balla defending for their life near the end but they did what was required and got their reward.
Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Seamus Moloney; Liam Byrnes; Dermot Fitzgerald; Jake Dillon; Aidan Hurley; Thomas Byrnes; Liam Brock; Adrian Power; John Connery; Eddie Byrnes.
Subs not used:Jason Hughes; Conor Ellis; Eddie Radcliffe
Regional Utd: Peter Healy; Tom Frawley; Sean Madigan; Andrew Cowpar; Evan O'Connor; Ewan O'Brien; Andy Quaide; Edward McCarthy; Samuel Ogundare; Kieran O'Connell; Jack Arra.
Subs not used:Killian Kingston; Willie Griffin
MFA
Mungret Reg 1 Carew Park 2
Carew Park captured their second Premier League scalp on Sunday when they beat Mungret Regional 2-1 in a testy encounter at Mungret.
After beating Nenagh in the FAI, Albert Slattery’s men were well up for the challenge and you feel no team will fancy drying them in coming rounds.
Mungret took the lead following a foul on Kian Barry inside the area. Kieran Long converted the spot kick.
Even concession of the opening goal did not faze Carew and they were back on level terms fired home following a goalmouth scramble.
The tie turned on it’s head before half time when Jonathan Grant;s flick on at the front post was headed in at the back post by Gary Griffin.
The second half was a teak tough cup tie and despite being reduced to ten men, Carew held on for a memorable win.
Mungret Reg: James Roche; Craig Prendergast; Darragh Killian; Aaron Long; Conor Myers; Adam Storan; Marcus Finucane; Kian Barry; Kieran Long; Declan Cusack; Sean Ezkennagha. Subs: Evan Barrett; Pat Aherne; Aaron O'Shea; Gary Kelly; Keith Storan
Carew Park: Evan Moloney, David Power, Evan Lynch, Gary Griffin, Francis Kett Adam Frahill, Alex Purcell, Gavin Hehir, Mark McGrath, Jonathan Grant, Pat Boyle, Subs; Adam Dore, Lee Boyle, Danny McCarthy, Keegan Park, Luke Fitzgerald
Roundup
Charleville posted another impressive result beating Corbally 5-0 to move joint second with Carew Park.
Shane Dillon was the hero for Charleville with a hat trick to his credit. Sean McCormack and Luke Doyle made up the winners tally.
Darren Naughton scored for Athlunkard Villa in a 101 draw at Aisling B.
Cappamore beat Newport 4-2 to claim bragging rights in their local derby.
Joe Lonergan (2), Joey Shanahan and Eric Conroy scored for the winners while Brian O'Sullivan and Jay Ryan replied for Newport.
With leaders Granville Rgs’ game falling to the conditions, Hyde Rgs closed the gap to just two points following a 2-1 win at Ballylanders. Hyde goals came from the Kennedy brothers, Ben and Luke.
Bob Harty was on the mark for Patrickswell but they fell 2-1 to Kilfrush with scores from Arron Carmody and Kevin Meade.
In Division 1B, Caherdavin failed to take full advanatge of a game in hand on leaders Regional Utd when they could only manage a 2-2 draw with Aisling Annacotty C. Danny McDonagh and Kane Connolly netted for Celtic.
Pallagreen recorded their fourth successive win to move into third spot. Kevin and Vinny Ryan scored in a 2-0 win over Mungret Reg.
On game in Division 2A ended all square with Caherconlish and Hyde Rgs B sharing four goals.
William Hourigan Mark Ryan scored for the home side. Ger Nash and Noel Shanahan replied for Hyde.
Coyle Hussey, Sam Costelloe, Clement O’Dwyer and Adam Barry scored for Abbey in a 4-1 win at Dromore while Aisling Annacotty D beat Mungret Reg C 3-1 courtesy of Barry Madden 2 and Ayoowula Lasile.
Mungret Reg D picked up their first win of the season in Division 3A beating Newtown Rvs 3-2. thanks to scores from Jonathan Croucher, Danny Galvin and Barry Danaher
In the FAI Youth Cup Aisling Annacotty A beat Pike Rvs 2-1 thanks to scores from Riskoff and Curran while in the Under 17 FAI Cup Fairview Rgs edged out Mungret Reg after extra time. Matt thew T’Pou Emmet Hehir and Jamie Hannon scored for the winners in a 3-2 game.
Results
Saturday Oct 30th
Presidents Cup
Fairview Rgs 2 Willowbank FC 2
(Fairview Rgs won 3-2 on pens aet)
Premier A League
Charleville 5 Corbally Utd 0
Aisling Ann B 1 Athlunkard Villa 1
Sunday Oct 31st
Munster Junior Cup
Mungret Reg 1 Carew Park 2
Premier League
Prospect Priory (off) Pike Rovers
Ballynanty Rovers 1 Regional Utd 0
Kilmallock (off) Janesboro
Premier A League
Hill Celtic (off) Murroe
Cappamore 4 Newport 2
Div 1A
Ballylanders 1 Hyde Rgs A 2
Castle Rvs (off) Star Rvs
Patrickswell 1 Kilfrush 2
Granville Rgs (off) Southend
Div 1B
Mungret Reg 0 Pallagreen 2
Athlunkard Villa B 0 Glenview Rvs 6
Aisling Annacotty C 2 Caherdavin Celtic 2
Div 2A
Caherconlish 2 Hyde Rgs B 2
Div 2B
Shelbourne B (off) Nenagh B
Dromore Celtic 1 Abbey Rvs 4
Coonagh Utd B (off) Lisnagry B
Aisling Annacotty D 3 Mungret Reg C 1
Div 3A
Mungret Reg D 3 Newtown Rovers 2
Herbertstown (off) Croom Utd
Div 3B
Herbertstown B (off) Parkville B
Corbally Utd C 1 Newtown Rgs B 3
Ballynanty Rvs B (off) Knockainey B
FAI Youth Cup
Charleville (off) Regional Utd
Aisling Annacotty A 2 Pike Rvs 1
Youth Div Two
Cappamore (off) Newport A
Under 17 FAI Cup
Fairview Rgs 3 Mungret Reg 2
Under 17 Div One League
Shelbourne (off) Caherdavin Celtic
Fixtures
Thursday Nov 4th
Tuohy Cup
Fairview Rgs v Janesboro, 7.00, Jackman Park, Mike Monahan, D Power, K Gorman
Saturday Nov 6th
FAI Junior Cup
Charleville v Prospect Priory, 7.00, R Broe
Div 2A
Meanus V Murroe B, LIT, 7.00, M Kiely
Div 2B
Aisling Annacotty D V Lisnagry A, 7.00, Martin Monaghan
Under 17 Div One
Fairview Rgs v Mungret Reg, 7.00, B Higgins
Under 17 Div Two
Regional Utd B v Aisling Annacotty B, 7.00, J Rooney
Sunday Nov 7th
FAI Junior Cup
Star Rvs v Caherconlish, 11.00, K Gorman
Pike Rovers v Croom Utd, 11.00, A Hall
Mungret Reg v Ballynanty Rovers, 11.00, S Rooney, K McCormack, M Kiely
Pallagreen v Regional Utd, 11.00, J McNamara
Premier
Geraldines v Fairview Rgs, 11.00, B Higgins
Coonagh Utd v Kilmallock, 11.00, Mike Monahan
Premier A
Corbally Utd v Carew Park, 11.00, G Clancy
Hill Celtic v Newport, 2.00, G Clancy
Fairview Rgs B v Moyross, 2.00, A Hall
Cappamore v Aisling Ann B, 2.00, J McNamara
Div 1A
Castle Rvs V Summerville Rvs, 11.00, T Joyce
Knockainey V Hyde Rgs A, 11.00, G Collopy
Shelbourne V Ballylanders, 11.00, Martin Monaghan
Div 1B
Caherdavin Celtic V Charleville, 11.00, M Murphy
Athlunkard Villa B V Aisling Annacotty C, 11.00, M Kennedy
Div 2A
Kilmallock B V Hyde Rgs B, 2.00, M Kiely
Wembley Rvs V Castle Utd, 2.00, K McCormack
Div 2B
Athlunkard Villa C V Lisnagry B, Hogan Park, 2.00, M Kavanagh
Coonagh Utd B V Newport C, 2.00, Martin Monaghan
Div 3A
Granville Rgs B v Mungret Reg D, 11.00, M Bourke
Newtown Rovers v Brazuca United, UL., 11.00, E Darcy
Pike Rvs B v Herbertstown, 2.00, P O’Brien
Div 3B
Parkville B v Corbally Utd C, 11.00, K McNamara
Newtown Rgs B v Knockainey B, 2.00, K McNamara
Under 17 Div Two
Herbertstown v Pallasgreen, 2.00, T O’Sullivan
Kilfrush v Corbally Utd, 2.00, S Rooney
Under 17 Div Three
Newport A v Granville Rgs, 2.00, E Darcy
Geraldines v Charleville, 2.00, C Walsh
Wednesday Nov 10th
Tuohy Cup
Kilmallock v Pike Rvs, 7.00, Jackman Park, R Broe, J McNamara, G Clancy
