Limerick Junior Soccer: Weekend Round Up

Premier League

Ballynanty Rovers 1 Regional Utd 0

With the weather putting paid to other games in the Premier League, all eyes turned to the clash of Ballynanty Rvs and Regional Utd at LIT.

After 90 minutes, Balla emerged to take the spoils thanks to a second half goal from Aidan Hurley to keep alive their hopes of staying in the hunt for honours.

Going into the tie, both teams knew that defeat with deal a huge blow to any title hopes bit the game, while always entertaining, did not have that ‘cup tie’ feel to it.

Regional had the better of the opportunities but failed to find the target. Balla had few clear cut chances and rarely worked the Regional keeper but took their opportunity when it arose.

Balla started with Dermot Fitzgerald at the heart of defence and his experience played a big part in the victory.

On another bright note for the Blues, Jason Hughes and Conor Ellis made welcome returns to action which bodes well for some important upcoming games.

Regional had the best player in the park in Edward McCarthy, who dictated matters throughout but could not find a way through a stubborn defence.

Kieran O’Connell gave early warning of the threat he poses with a header that flew inches over the top.

Minutes later, Balla keeper Stephen McNamara used his feet to keep out a Jack Arra shot and then saved from Ewan O’Brien’s follow up from the rebound.

At the other end Evan O’Connor threw his body in the line of John Connery’s goal bound shot and Seamus Moloney sent a glancing header inches wide of the upright.

McNamara made another couple of good saves to deny O’Connor and O’Brien before the break.

Balla took the lead when Dermot Fitzgerald floated a free kick into the area. Jake Dillon knocked the ball on and Aidan Hurley send a backward header lopping over the keeper and into the net.

Regional went all out for the equaliser but the closest they came was when Willie Griffin’s header

Rebounded off the upright.

A downpour and storm force winds saw Balla defending for their life near the end but they did what was required and got their reward.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Seamus Moloney; Liam Byrnes; Dermot Fitzgerald; Jake Dillon; Aidan Hurley; Thomas Byrnes; Liam Brock; Adrian Power; John Connery; Eddie Byrnes.

Subs not used:Jason Hughes; Conor Ellis; Eddie Radcliffe

Regional Utd: Peter Healy; Tom Frawley; Sean Madigan; Andrew Cowpar; Evan O'Connor; Ewan O'Brien; Andy Quaide; Edward McCarthy; Samuel Ogundare; Kieran O'Connell; Jack Arra.

Subs not used:Killian Kingston; Willie Griffin

MFA

Mungret Reg 1 Carew Park 2

Carew Park captured their second Premier League scalp on Sunday when they beat Mungret Regional 2-1 in a testy encounter at Mungret.

After beating Nenagh in the FAI, Albert Slattery’s men were well up for the challenge and you feel no team will fancy drying them in coming rounds.

Mungret took the lead following a foul on Kian Barry inside the area. Kieran Long converted the spot kick.

Even concession of the opening goal did not faze Carew and they were back on level terms fired home following a goalmouth scramble.

The tie turned on it’s head before half time when Jonathan Grant;s flick on at the front post was headed in at the back post by Gary Griffin.

The second half was a teak tough cup tie and despite being reduced to ten men, Carew held on for a memorable win.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Craig Prendergast; Darragh Killian; Aaron Long; Conor Myers; Adam Storan; Marcus Finucane; Kian Barry; Kieran Long; Declan Cusack; Sean Ezkennagha. Subs: Evan Barrett; Pat Aherne; Aaron O'Shea; Gary Kelly; Keith Storan

Carew Park: Evan Moloney, David Power, Evan Lynch, Gary Griffin, Francis Kett Adam Frahill, Alex Purcell, Gavin Hehir, Mark McGrath, Jonathan Grant, Pat Boyle, Subs; Adam Dore, Lee Boyle, Danny McCarthy, Keegan Park, Luke Fitzgerald



Roundup

Charleville posted another impressive result beating Corbally 5-0 to move joint second with Carew Park.

Shane Dillon was the hero for Charleville with a hat trick to his credit. Sean McCormack and Luke Doyle made up the winners tally.

Darren Naughton scored for Athlunkard Villa in a 101 draw at Aisling B.

Cappamore beat Newport 4-2 to claim bragging rights in their local derby.

Joe Lonergan (2), Joey Shanahan and Eric Conroy scored for the winners while Brian O'Sullivan and Jay Ryan replied for Newport.



With leaders Granville Rgs’ game falling to the conditions, Hyde Rgs closed the gap to just two points following a 2-1 win at Ballylanders. Hyde goals came from the Kennedy brothers, Ben and Luke.

Bob Harty was on the mark for Patrickswell but they fell 2-1 to Kilfrush with scores from Arron Carmody and Kevin Meade.

In Division 1B, Caherdavin failed to take full advanatge of a game in hand on leaders Regional Utd when they could only manage a 2-2 draw with Aisling Annacotty C. Danny McDonagh and Kane Connolly netted for Celtic.

Pallagreen recorded their fourth successive win to move into third spot. Kevin and Vinny Ryan scored in a 2-0 win over Mungret Reg.

On game in Division 2A ended all square with Caherconlish and Hyde Rgs B sharing four goals.

William Hourigan Mark Ryan scored for the home side. Ger Nash and Noel Shanahan replied for Hyde.

Coyle Hussey, Sam Costelloe, Clement O’Dwyer and Adam Barry scored for Abbey in a 4-1 win at Dromore while Aisling Annacotty D beat Mungret Reg C 3-1 courtesy of Barry Madden 2 and Ayoowula Lasile.

Mungret Reg D picked up their first win of the season in Division 3A beating Newtown Rvs 3-2. thanks to scores from Jonathan Croucher, Danny Galvin and Barry Danaher

In the FAI Youth Cup Aisling Annacotty A beat Pike Rvs 2-1 thanks to scores from Riskoff and Curran while in the Under 17 FAI Cup Fairview Rgs edged out Mungret Reg after extra time. Matt thew T’Pou Emmet Hehir and Jamie Hannon scored for the winners in a 3-2 game.

Results

Saturday Oct 30th

Presidents Cup

Fairview Rgs 2 Willowbank FC 2

(Fairview Rgs won 3-2 on pens aet)

Premier A League

Charleville 5 Corbally Utd 0

Aisling Ann B 1 Athlunkard Villa 1

Sunday Oct 31st

Munster Junior Cup

Mungret Reg 1 Carew Park 2

Premier League

Prospect Priory (off) Pike Rovers

Ballynanty Rovers 1 Regional Utd 0

Kilmallock (off) Janesboro

Premier A League

Hill Celtic (off) Murroe

Cappamore 4 Newport 2



Div 1A

Ballylanders 1 Hyde Rgs A 2

Castle Rvs (off) Star Rvs

Patrickswell 1 Kilfrush 2

Granville Rgs (off) Southend

Div 1B

Mungret Reg 0 Pallagreen 2

Athlunkard Villa B 0 Glenview Rvs 6

Aisling Annacotty C 2 Caherdavin Celtic 2

Div 2A

Caherconlish 2 Hyde Rgs B 2

Div 2B

Shelbourne B (off) Nenagh B

Dromore Celtic 1 Abbey Rvs 4

Coonagh Utd B (off) Lisnagry B

Aisling Annacotty D 3 Mungret Reg C 1

Div 3A

Mungret Reg D 3 Newtown Rovers 2

Herbertstown (off) Croom Utd

Div 3B

Herbertstown B (off) Parkville B

Corbally Utd C 1 Newtown Rgs B 3

Ballynanty Rvs B (off) Knockainey B

FAI Youth Cup

Charleville (off) Regional Utd

Aisling Annacotty A 2 Pike Rvs 1

Youth Div Two

Cappamore (off) Newport A

Under 17 FAI Cup

Fairview Rgs 3 Mungret Reg 2

Under 17 Div One League

Shelbourne (off) Caherdavin Celtic

Fixtures

Thursday Nov 4th

Tuohy Cup

Fairview Rgs v Janesboro, 7.00, Jackman Park, Mike Monahan, D Power, K Gorman



Saturday Nov 6th

FAI Junior Cup

Charleville v Prospect Priory, 7.00, R Broe



Div 2A

Meanus V Murroe B, LIT, 7.00, M Kiely



Div 2B

Aisling Annacotty D V Lisnagry A, 7.00, Martin Monaghan



Under 17 Div One

Fairview Rgs v Mungret Reg, 7.00, B Higgins



Under 17 Div Two

Regional Utd B v Aisling Annacotty B, 7.00, J Rooney



Sunday Nov 7th

FAI Junior Cup

Star Rvs v Caherconlish, 11.00, K Gorman

Pike Rovers v Croom Utd, 11.00, A Hall

Mungret Reg v Ballynanty Rovers, 11.00, S Rooney, K McCormack, M Kiely

Pallagreen v Regional Utd, 11.00, J McNamara



Premier

Geraldines v Fairview Rgs, 11.00, B Higgins

Coonagh Utd v Kilmallock, 11.00, Mike Monahan



Premier A

Corbally Utd v Carew Park, 11.00, G Clancy

Hill Celtic v Newport, 2.00, G Clancy

Fairview Rgs B v Moyross, 2.00, A Hall

Cappamore v Aisling Ann B, 2.00, J McNamara

Div 1A

Castle Rvs V Summerville Rvs, 11.00, T Joyce

Knockainey V Hyde Rgs A, 11.00, G Collopy

Shelbourne V Ballylanders, 11.00, Martin Monaghan



Div 1B

Caherdavin Celtic V Charleville, 11.00, M Murphy

Athlunkard Villa B V Aisling Annacotty C, 11.00, M Kennedy



Div 2A

Kilmallock B V Hyde Rgs B, 2.00, M Kiely

Wembley Rvs V Castle Utd, 2.00, K McCormack

Div 2B

Athlunkard Villa C V Lisnagry B, Hogan Park, 2.00, M Kavanagh

Coonagh Utd B V Newport C, 2.00, Martin Monaghan

Div 3A

Granville Rgs B v Mungret Reg D, 11.00, M Bourke

Newtown Rovers v Brazuca United, UL., 11.00, E Darcy

Pike Rvs B v Herbertstown, 2.00, P O’Brien

Div 3B

Parkville B v Corbally Utd C, 11.00, K McNamara

Newtown Rgs B v Knockainey B, 2.00, K McNamara



Under 17 Div Two

Herbertstown v Pallasgreen, 2.00, T O’Sullivan

Kilfrush v Corbally Utd, 2.00, S Rooney

Under 17 Div Three

Newport A v Granville Rgs, 2.00, E Darcy

Geraldines v Charleville, 2.00, C Walsh



Wednesday Nov 10th

Tuohy Cup

Kilmallock v Pike Rvs, 7.00, Jackman Park, R Broe, J McNamara, G Clancy