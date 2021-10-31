Tickets for Treaty United's play off tie now on sale

Tickets for Treaty United's Premier Division playoff, first leg, against UCD are now on sale. Click here
The tie against UCD kicks off on Wednesday night (November 3) at 7.45pm with gates open: 6.45pm. Adult tickets are just €10, while children can enter for €5.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.