Limerick's Fairview Rangers crowned President's Cup champions

Limerick's Fairview Rangers have been crowned President's Cup champions, for the first time, having defeated Northern Ireland's Willowbank on penalties at Tallaght Stadium this evening.
Willowbank' led 2-0 at half time with Richard McEvoy slotting home the opener, with Pearse Devine adding a second. Shane Duggan replied for Fairview early in the second, while Ross Mann, pictured above, sent in the equaliser in injury time to force spot kicks.
The hero of the day though was Fairview net minder Aaron Savage, who, as you can see from below saved three spot kicks to seal the historic win. For more on the game, see Monday's Limerick Leader print edition.
PRESIDENTS CUP CHAMPIONS!— Fairview Rangers AFC (@AfcFairview) October 30, 2021
SAVO SAVES 3!!! pic.twitter.com/VpI3R1xjZX
