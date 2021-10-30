Feenagh-Kilmeedy show experience to claim county junior 'A' football title

With four former members of the all-conquering Dromcollogher-Broadford senior football squad to call on, experience told for Feenagh-Kilmeedy as they captured their first county junior A football title by beating Camogue Rovers 1-9 to 0-10 in Rathkeale's Bog Garden on Saturday.

Yet while the axis of Patrick Donnelly, Ger O'Gorman and John O'Gorman down the middle built them an early platform that their opponents could never quite overcome, the West Limerick club, looking for their first county silverware since their 2013 junior B football success, were relieved to hold out at the end of a fiercely competitive second half in which Camogue edged ever closer but left without getting the cigar.

Appearing in only the second county decider in their 95-year history, the men of Meanus will look back on an opening period in which they gave the favourites too much respect and were bowled over by Feenagh's dominance of the middle third. But they were a different side on the restart once they started contesting every ball and halted the supply in their opponents' front men.

However, outside of Christopher Crotty, they were depending on Anthony Neylon's frees while, down at the other end, Luke Ryan and John O'Gorman built up the Feenagh tally, all of which came from open play.

O'Gorman opened the scoring within minutes before laying off to Ryan to crash to the net as Feenagh coasted to a lead of 1-3 to 0-0 at the water break. Camogue got off the mark when play resumed before another burst coming up to the break widened the gap to 1-6 to 0-2.

Four unanswered points lifted the Camogue supporters on the restart but Jimmy O'Sullivan struck twice right on the second water break to leave the Kilmeedy side still ahead by 1-8 to 0-6 which was enough for them to hold out despite Camogue picking off the last three scores.

SCORERS, FEENAGH-KILMEEDY: Luke Ryan 1-2, John O'Gorman 0-3, Jimmy O'Sullivan 0-2, Patrick Donnelly, David Boyce,0-1 each; CAMOGUE ROVERS: Anthony Neylon 0-5 (4 frees), Christopher Crotty 0-4, Anthony

Punch 0-1.