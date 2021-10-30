Search

30/10/2021

Fr Caseys deny rivals Newcastle West a double success with Limerick junior football title

Jerome O'Connell in Tournafulla

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FR CASEYS were the crowned the first winners of the new Limerick Premier Junior A Football Championship.

This Saturday afternoon the Abbeyfeale men were 2-8 to 1-7 winners over Newcastle West in the Woodlands Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC final before a big crowd in Tournafulla.

Second half goals from John Lane and Kevin O'Connor were decisive in securing the title for the men in blue and white.

Victory ensures promotion into 2020 Limerick IFC for Fr Caseys.

The Abbeyfeale side made the better start and points from Jamie O'Connor had them two clear before the men in black and white opened their account.

Less than 24-hours after winning the senior football title, Newcastle West were soon ahead in this junior final with Thomas Quilligan and Martin Madden points.

And, them in the ninth minute Quilligan had the Newcastle West goal for a 1-3 to 0-2 lead.

O'Connor had further Fr Caseys points and it was 1-3 to 0-4 at the water break.

Ben Finnegan and Quilligan scores increased the lead but two points from John Lane left it 1-5 to 0-7 at half time.

O'Connor and Chris Neville swapped points early in the second half as Newcastle West maintained their one point lead.

Ten in a three minute spell all changed. 

In the 10th minute of the half Lane goaled and inside three minutes Kevin O'Connor added another goal

Fr Caseys were 2-8 to 1-6 clear.

There was another 23-minutes played and they didn't score again but held on for a deserving victory.

Both sides were reduced to 14-men before the water break and in the final quarter the only score was a Neville free.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.

