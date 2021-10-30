Round Up: Limerick clubs maintain unbeaten run in All-Ireland league action

Table toppers in Division 1A Garryowen made it four wins from four with a 27-21 win on the road in Ballynahinch. The visitors held off a second half comeback having led 27-0 at the break.

Second placed Young Munster, themselves now four from four, had an away win also. The 'Cookies' won a tight battle against Lansdowne, 24-20, on the main pitch at the Aviva Stadium.

In division 1B, Shannon had a big home win, 32-10 over Old Belvedere at Thomond Park. (Full report below)

In Division 2A, UL Bohemians lost out to Nenagh on Friday night, while Old Crescent's game against Buccaneers was late starting. The midlands side's coach was delayed by traffic on the motorway following a crash.

In Division 2C, Bruff, Limerick's 6th side in action today against Midleton. The Cork side, who were at home, won the tie 30-15.

More to follow on these results as the evening proceeds.

Shannon v Old Belvedere Report

Shannon RFC secured a bonus point win against Old Belvedere on Saturday afternoon to bounce back from their narrow defeat at the heads of City of Armagh last weekend.

It finished 32-10 in favour of Shannon in this Energia AIL Division 1B tie on the back pitch in Thomond Park.

A game that was won in the opening 40 minutes, the Parishmen led 22-5 at the half time break.

Shannon started the stronger of the two sides, but it was the visitors who had the game's opening try after seven minutes of play.

Interpecting Shannon as they attacked into the Old Belvedere half, James McKeown ran from deep inside his own half to touch down in the corner - the first time the Dublin side had possession in the hosts' half.

However, a Jake Flannery penalty narrowed the deficit to two points on the 10-minute mark.



Two minutes later, a superb Ian Leonard kick into the corner saw Shannon gain massive ground. Shannon won the resulting lineout before Flannery went over for a try under the posts.

Fifteen minutes from half time, both Shannon and Flannery had their second try of the game.

After an impressive steal from captain Sean Mccarthy, the hosts took the ball into the middle beforr the in-form Shannon out-half broke from outside the 22-metre line to touch down. Flannery kicked over the resulting conversion to make it 17-5.



An unconverted Killian Dineen try in the corner, during what was the last play before half time, made it Shannon 22-5 Old Belvedere at the break.

A minute after the restart, Old Belvedere captain Dean Moore scored his side's second try to make it 22-10.

Flannery added another penalty seven minutes from time to keep the scoreboard ticking over against a much-improved Old Belvedere side.

In the last play of the game, Ikem Ugwueru received a quick pass from Aran Hehir before going in under the posts to secure a bonus point and Shannon's second victory of the season.

Flannery converted to ensure a well-deserved 12-point win for the men in black and blue.

SCORERS: Shannon: Jake Flannery two tries, three cons, two penalties; Killian Dineen one try, Ikem Ugwueru try. Old Belvedere: James McKeown try, Dean Moore try

Shannon: Jamie McGarry, Ikem Ugwueru, Killian Dineen, Alex Flannery, Jack O'Donnell, Jack Flannery, Ian Leonard; Danny Okeke, Charlie Carmody, Kelvin Brown, Sean Mccarthy (captain), Rónán Coffey, Luke Rigney, Jordan Prenderville, Conor Glynn

Replacements: Declan Moore, Darragh McSweeney, Kieran Ryan, John O'Sullivan, Aran Hehir, Odhran Ring

Old Belvedere: Colm Hogan, James McKeown, David Butler, Robbie Deegan, Ariel Robles, Justin Leonard, Brian Leonard; Tom Ryan, Calum Dowling, Colin Mallon, Paddy Dowling, Dean Moore (captain), Stewart Maguire, John McKee, James Bollard.

Replacements: Shane O'Hehir, Ryan McMahon, Fionn McWey, Will McDonald, Aaron Atkinson, Jack Gilheany.

REFEREE: Kieran Barry