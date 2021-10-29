Search

29/10/2021

Treaty United's play off opponents confirmed as regular season ends with win

Treaty United's play off opponents confirmed as regular season ends with win

Treaty United will face UCD in a two-legged Premier Division promotion play-off following their final day of the season 1-0 win over Cabinteely in Stradbrook this evening.

Second half goals from Willie Armshaw, minutes after coming off the bench and a debut goal for Josh Quinlivan claimed all three points for Tommy Barrett's side, making sure that they finished their first ever season in fourth. 

Following tonight's results, the first leg takes place on Wednesday, November 3 at 7:45PM at the Markets Field. The second leg takes place on Sunday, November 7 at 5PM at the UCD Bowl.

The two sides, UCD and Treaty, have met three times this season already, with the home team winning on all three occasions. So a tight play off is assured. 

May 7 - UCD win 3-2 at Home

July 17 - Treaty win 2-1 at Home 

Oct 8 - UCD win 2-1 at Home

The First Division play-off final is provisionally set for Friday, November 19 and the promotion/relegation play-off final is provisionally set for Friday, November 26.

