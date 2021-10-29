Newcastle West wrestle Limerick SFC title back from Adare thanks to a late goal

NEWCASTLE West are Limerick senior club football champions for a fifth time.

This Friday evening in the TUS Gaelic Grounds they defeated holders Adare 1-8 to 0-5.

In a low scoring affair, a goal from sub AJ O'Connor five minutes from time sealed the issue and a first title since 2019 for the men in black and white.

Newcastle West scored 1-4 of their 1-8 in the final quarter.

It was 0-3 each at half time after an opening half dominated by tactics and possession football.

It was a half in which Adare didn't score from play with three pointed frees from Hugh Bourke.

The stopwatch just reached 10-minutes when Cian Sheehan opened the scoring with a well taken finish.

Hugh Bourke replied two minutes later and it was 0-1 each at the first half water break.

Another Bourke free had Adare ahead on 21-minutes but within a minute Mike McMahon levelled again.

Shane Stack became the third Newcastle West man on the scoresheet on 25-minutes.

Just before the half time whistle Bourke tied up the contest.

It was an opening half in which the sides were level on three occasions with Newcastle West with five of the nine wides.

Just like the first quarter, there was just one point each in the third quarter - both inside the first five minutes.

Eoin Hurley edged the men in black ahead with a mark before corner back Eoghan Costelloe had the first Adare score from play on 34-minutes.

Finally in the fourth quarter the scores arrived.

Diarmuid Kelly and Eoin Hurley had points to put two between the teams.

Davey Lyons hit back but then in the 55th minute came the all important goal - finished neatly by AJ O'Connor just minutes after his introduction as a sub.

When O'Connor added a point it was a 1-7 to 0-5 lead and three minutes to play, plus four added minutes of injury time.

Mike McMahon sealed the win with their final score.

* See the print editions of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.