Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

Ballyneety Golf Club

Men : Autumn Hamper sponsored by Uro Cleaners 1st Neil Coakley 43 points, 2nd Eoin O Brien 40 points, 3rd Ger Punch 40 points, 4th Tommy Redmond 40 points, 5th Shane Hartigan 39 points.

Seniors: September medal, 1st Tom Buckley 39 points B /9, 2nd Robby Bogan 39 points, 3rd Eugene Gardiner 37 points, 4th Gerard Sheehan 36 points, 5th Joe Crimes 36 points

Fundraiser Split the pot 50 /50 : This week winner John Cooney Who wins €117 Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Sunday 7th November 2021 – Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – 19th October 2021 – Cashen Course 1st Angela Ryan (38) 40pts, 2nd Irene O’Connor (33) 36pts

Fixtures: Tuesday 2nd November 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Sunday 7th November 2021: – Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – 21st October 2021 – Cashen Course 1st Joe Wallace, 2nd John Maguire, 3rd Pat Snr Carmody, 4th Joe McCarthy, 5th Pat Costello, 6th Noel Nash, 7th Joe J O’Connor

County Tipperary

Ladies Golf: The Winter League is well underway with most of you already having three of the four cards in. Well done ladies, keep it up in support of your teams.

Lady Captain Anne Grace has chosen Cuan Saor Clonmel as her charity fundraiser 9-hole competition running October 24th to November to 28th cost is €3 and re-enter as often as you like.

Winner of Tuesday morning 9-hole was Judy Hayes with 18 pts.

Juvenile Club: The officers, parents and members of Juvenile Club would sincerely like to thank Marian Riordan PGA for her generous donation to the juveniles, which was the proceeds of her recent competition for the members, which was very well supported by both the Ladies and Men’s club.

Halloween fundraiser for Down Syndrome: What a magical time was had for children and adults alike on Saturday. We started with taking photos of families with the amazing display of pumpkins in the bales of hay. This display was the incredible work of Winnie Ann and her family.

All the proceeds went to Down Syndrome Tipperary and you can still donate by logging on to the link.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11418822

Men’s Golf: A special 9-hole Stableford competition was run by the Men’s Club in support of the Ladies fundraiser for Down Syndrome with all of the proceeds going to Down Syndrome Tipperary. The winner of the competition was; Eoin Dowling with 21pts. 2ndJack Maher with 21pts. 3rd Raymond Davern (Jnr) with 20pts.

Seniors Golf: Results of last weeks 15-hole Scramble; in 1st place Tommy Landers, Noel McGuire, Johnny Hannigan & Denis Ryan 46.6. In 2nd place Danny Morrissey, Charlie Gaffney, Joe Tracey & Diarmuid O’Connor 46.9.

Newcastle West

Seniors Golf: Results for Wednesday, October 20: Outing to Ballybunion, 1st Brian Mangan, Donie O’ Grady & Dan Cannon; 2nd Tim Roche, Pat Mcloughlin, Pat O’ Brien & Denis Noonan. Please note: 14 hole competitions will start from November 1. Draws at 9 am and 9.40 am.Monday, November 1Fixtures:



