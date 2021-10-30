Limerick Leader Weekly Athletics Round Up

Munster Juvenile Even-age, U23 and Novice Cross Country Championships, Turnpike, Thurles

Pride of place goes to West Limerick AC who are Munster Novice XC Champions. There were strong performances from Karl Lenihan 4th (19:44), Niall O’Callaghan 8th (19:54) , Mike Sheehy 21st (21:00) Killian Lynch 23rd (21:03), Gary Carroll 25th (21:10) Sean Cunningham 33rd (21:32) John Whittaker 47th (22:19) and Kevin O’Donoghue 63rd (24:03). This gave West Limerick 56 pts , well ahead of second placed Ennis Track (77) and Togher (121). With 6 to score in County standings Limerick were second on 114pts behind 1st placed Cork with Tipperary 3rd.

In the Women’s event Tanya Cox of Dooneen took the U23 Bronze Medal in a time of 15:43. She was also 10th Novice. Kate Downes (West Limerick) was 8th U23 in 18:34.

Juvenile

U10 : Girls : Crea Moore (Limerick AC) in 22nd. Clubmates Tabitha Carroll and Abi Hanafin were 40th and 47th. Also competing were Amy Lenihan (West Limerick) Grace Coyne & Ruby Carroll (LAC).

Boys : Killian Coman (Limerick AC) was an excellent third. Clubmates Rian Kiely Keogan and Christopher Cannon were 27th and 41st. Oisín McGuinness and Oliver Keogh also helped Limerick AC to the ‘Club Bronze Medal’.

U12 Girls and Boys

Dooneen’s Ellen Goggin was best Limerick finisher of the day when she finished second. Also competing were Faye Moore (LAC) 18th, Eavan Lyons (West Limerick AC) 33rd, Tiyaa Coughlan (LAC), Katie Lenihan (West Limerick), Clodagh Doran (LAC ), Mia O’Riordan (An Brú), Aideen Kinsella & Saoirse Vaughan (both LAC).

Boys : John Farrell and Marcel Flak (both Limerick AC) were 25th and 49th respectively. Also competing Wiktor Kosecki, Fionn O’Malley (LAC)

U14 :Girls Sarah O’Halloran (Limerick AC) 54th.

Boys : Garvan Lyons and Tristan Kirwan (both West Limerick) were 39th and 49th.

U18 : Sarah Hosey (Dooneen) was 9th.

Around the Country

An Brú’s Niall Shanahan was a close second in the ‘Streets of Galway 8K’. Dooneen's Ger Meehan who continues his record, along with just 2 others of being ever present in all 35 editions.

Mike Sheehy (West Limerick) won Brandon Bay Half Marathon in 1:19:09.

Bilboa’s Julie McCarthy took victory in the Kildare Thoroughbred marathon in 3:14:17.

Tipperary

Cappamore native and former Bilboa Juvenile Dymphna Ryan was a commanding victor in the Tipperary Senior XC Championships.

International

Niall O’Callaghan, Niall O’Riordan and John Kinsella were selected to represent Ireland at the North-South Masters XC Challenge in Belfast.

