Limerick Powerlifting Club sending six participants to World championships

SIX members of the Limerick Powerlifting Club are to represent Ireland at the sport’s upcoming world championship.

Of the 22 lifters who will play under the green flag at the WPC AWPC World Powerlifting Championships, a quarter represent the Kilmallock Road-based club, and will travel to Portugal on November 15 in the hope of medalling.

The team from the city is made up of Sean Cregan, Martin O Mahony, Shane Brodie, Ray Foley plus Oisin Smith and Darragh O’Keeffe who are just 16 and 18 respectively.

Shane, who is the chairman of the powerlifting club, said there are high hopes for the two youngsters in particular.

“Both are considered to be a massive threat to the other lifters in their respective weight category and age group. They are highly capable of breaking some world records that have stood for many years. Its believed that both of these young lifters have a massive future ahead of them in powerlifting. This is without a doubt one of the strongest teams we have representing the Limerick Powerlifting Club for many years,” he said.

It’s been a tough 18 months for the Limerick Powerlifting Club, with the Covid-19 lockdown forcing them to shut their doors.

But over the last few weeks, it’s slowly been able to rebuild itself financially, and has secured a number of new members.

At the start of September, the club played host to the annual Irish Powerlifting Organisation national charity championships, something it has done each year since 2014, with 2020 excepted.

Some €9,764.00 was raised for Heart Children Ireland, which supports children of families with cardiac issues.

New members are always welcome, from 15 up to senior citizens.

Please telephone 083-3467070, or contact the club through their Instagram or Facebook pages.