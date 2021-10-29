Semi finals this Sunday in top three tiers of the Limerick club camogie championship

Pictured at the launch of the Neville Jewellers sponsorship of the senior camogie championship. PIC: Marie Keating
THERE are semi finals down for decision in the top three tiers of the Limerick club camogie championship this Sunday.
The county finals in the senior, intermediate and junior A grades are set for the weekend of November 20/21.
In the Neville Jewellers Limerick Senior Championship there are a familiar four in the semi finals.
Champions Killeedy entertain Ahane at 2.30, while 2020 finalists Newcastle West entertain Granagh-Ballingarry at 11.30.
In the Niche Sports Data Intermediate Championship, Murroe-Boher play Monaleen in Boher at 11.30, while 2020 finalists Cappamore entertain Ballyagran at 2.30.
In the Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior A Championship both semi finals are at 2.30 - Galbally entertaining Patrickswell and Adare playing host to Mungret.
There are another two rounds of group games in the junior b championship before the knockout stages are ready.
