Rivals Adare and Newcastle West meet in flood-lit Limerick SFC final

IT’S a repeat of 2017 when Newcastle West and Adare clash in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship final this Friday evening.

It’s a flood-lit final this October 29 with a 7.30 start in the TUS Gaelic Grounds - tickets can be purchased here

The finalists have won five of the last six titles between them and are certainly no strangers to each other across the last five years as they dominated the club football scene in Limerick - stepping into the void left by Dromcollogher-Broadford.

For Adare this is a sixth ever Limerick SFC final appearance - all since their maiden decider in 2002. They bid to lift the Fr Casey Cup for the fourth time in five years which would see them join Newcastle West on the Limerick SFC roll of honour.

Four titles in five years is a short-term dominance not achieved by many - Claughaun (1967-71), Treaty Sarsfields (1948-52), Ahane (1935-39), Glin (1926-21) and Commercials (1895-1899).

Not bad for a side who suffered senior relegation in 2015. Along came manager Harry Gleeson and along with a variety of coaches, he moulded successful minor and U21 teams into an all-conquering senior side after winning the intermediate crown in 2016.

Back up senior in 2017, Adare were 20/1 outsiders from the start of the championship but reached the final and toppled Newcastle West 2-10 to 1-10.

Last year these sides met in a quarter final meeting - Adare 1-13 to 0-11 winners enroute to the title. In 2019, there was a semi final meeting - Newcastle West 2-10 to 1-7 winners enroute to their title win.

And, now they meet again with the Fr Casey Cup on offer.

Champions Adare are under the same management as last season as the bid for a second back-to-back – managed by Harry Gleeson with coaches in former Kerry footballer Anthony Maher and former Limerick footballer Killian Phair.

Adare will have Brendan Carmody in goals with strong defensive cover in the form of Oran Collins, David Connolly, Shane Doherty and Eoin Ryan. With the likes of Paul Maher and Ronan Connolly strong ball winners in the middle third to provide a platform for their forward unit, which will include Hugh and Robbie Bourke, Davey Lyons and Mark Connolly. They have youth and experience off the substitutes bench with Mikey Lyons and Jack English two key options if fit.

Newcastle West will be contesting an 11th final and bid to move onto five county titles to join Ahane and St Patricks on that section of the roll of honour.

The men in black and white chase a third title in seven years to move this current crop ahead of the two titles won in six years back in 1987 and ‘92.

Newcastle West changed management in the off-season with Jimmy Lee their 2021 manager with coaches Declan Brouder, Stephen Kelly and Joe Lee.

On paper, Newcastle West appear to have a host of options in almost every sector of the field.

Central defensive roles will be filled by Darren O’Doherty and James Kelly with Mike O’Keeffe and Eoin Murphy other key players in their rearguard. In the middle third they will have Iain Corbett, Cian Sheehan and Sean Murphy. In attack, Mike McMahon will be a willing target man alongside Eoin Hurley, Diarmaid Kelly and others.

Both finalists arrive into the final with 100% records of four wins from four outings.

Adare have beaten Galtee Gaels, Ballysteen, Oola and Na Piarsaigh to reach the final, while Newcastle West accounted for Monaleen, Claughaun, Fr Caseys and Galbally.

The newly crowned Limerick SFC winners will be in Munster club SFC quarter final action on December 4/5 against the Waterford champions at a Limerick venue.