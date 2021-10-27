Mental health and well-being tips from Limerick star Kyle Hayes to mark CIF Safety Week

KIRBY Group Engineering have compiled good mental health and well-being tips from Limerick hurling star Kyle Hayes to mark the Construction Industry Federation’s Safety Week.

All-Ireland SHC winner Kyle Hayes is employed as a Kirby Training Officer.

"In every part of your life, whether that’s playing high level sport or working under pressure on site, you have to look after yourself and that requires a huge amount of mental resilience. You can’t focus on your mistakes, you have to focus on your goal and keep a positive mindset at all times," outlined Kyle Hayes in the online Kirby Group article.

Every day from October 25-29 Construction Safety Week focuses on five of the biggest safety issues facing the construction industry.

The Kyle Hayes interview was part of Tuesday's ‘Mind your Mental Health', which was in partnership with the Lighthouse Club Construction Industry Charity’s Help Inside the Hard Hat campaign. The charity provides a 24/7 safety net for all construction workers and their families in the UK and Ireland.

Back in August, Hayes and his Limerick hurling team-mates played in front of 40,000 fans at Croke Park.

“You can’t focus on the crowd or the expectations of people watching at home. You have to live in the moment and focus on your goals as a team. If you took it all on board, it would overwhelm you and you wouldn’t play to the best of your ability,” said Hayes.

For his full good mental health and well-being tips see here