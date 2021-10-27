Two Limerick schools rewarded for their contribution to Cumann na mBunscol

SIGNED Limerick hurling jerseys have been presented to two Limerick primary schools to mark their contribution to Cumann na mBunscol week.

Cumann na mBunscol, the national body that organises Gaelic Games in primary schools, was founded 50 years ago, in 1971. To celebrate, Cumann na mBunscol designated the week from Monday June 14 to Friday June 18 as Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Week. While schools are not yet permitted to play matches, there are lots of activities in which they can take part.

"There was a great response from schools all over the country," said National Chairman of Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Joe Lyons.

"Here in Limerick, we decided to award two jerseys signed by the all-conquering Limerick hurling team to the schools who made the greatest contribution to the week’s events. It was a tough job to decide which schools were best. Eventually, all participating schools were entered in a draw and All-Star goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, a teacher in Patrickwell NS himself, announced the names of St Paul’s NS Dooradoyle and Caherline NS as winners," outlined Lyons.

Joe Lyons and Ciarán Crowe, editors of The Green and White magazine visited St Paul’s NS and Caherline NS to present the prizes to the winning schools.

In Caherline NS, a Guard of Honour of pupils waving Limerick flags awaited them. The children sang the Cranberries song Dreams which has become associated with Limerick hurling success. Ciarán and Joe were presented with a beautiful card to mark 25 years of The Green and White.

In St Pauls, the Student Council accepted the signed jersey on behalf of all their school friends and principal John Tuohy.

During celebratory week in June, Cumann na mBunscol posted messages and tips from top players on its Twitter page @cnambnaisiunta. Limerick’s Nickie Quaid, Tipperary hurler Paudie Maher, Dublin footballer Niall Scully, Kerry sharpshooters David Clifford and Seán O Shea, World champion Handballer Paul Brady are just some of the stars who took part.

In West Limerick, Scoil Naomh Iósef, Dromcollogher recorded two interviews for Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Week 2021. The first was with Limerick Ladies Football captain, Niamh McCarthy while the other was with 2020 Hurler of the Year, Gearóid Hegarty.

Niamh O'Dea, assisted by former Limerick footballer Paula Donnelly, coordinated the week’s activities in Dooradoyle.

The children in St Pauls NS interviewed Limerick captain Declan Hannon, camogie star Niamh Ryan and Limerick hurler Peter Casey via Zoom. School Secretary Marian Cahill put together a short film of the week’s activities. The week was rounded off with a Colours Day.

Out in East Limerick, 5th class in Caherline NS enjoyed a virtual tour of Croke Park and took part in a GAA quiz via Zoom. Sixth class children took on the teachers in a game of Rounders while children also wrote about their memories of playing in Cumann na mBunscol games for the school. The school also held a very successful Colours Day.

"I wish we could have given a prize to all participating schools," said Joe Lyons.

He explained: "For instance, Lisnagry NS ran Skills Challenges, among other things. Ballybrown NS had a GAA Poetry competition, a Crossbar Challenge and children wrote match reports of their favourite games. Doon CBS pupils took part in Hurling Skills competitions, Crossbar Challenges and held a very successful Colours Day. Patrickswell NS ran a whole range of events as befits a school who has provided so many players to the Limerick cause".

A signed Limerick jersey was presented to Caherline NS principal Gearoid Power to mark their work for Cumann na mBunscol Week by Ciarán Crowe and Joe Lyons