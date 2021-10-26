Semi final line-ups confirmed in the Limerick Ladies Football Championships

THE semi final pairings have been confirmed in the senior and intermediate Limerick Ladies Football Championship.

There was quarter final action in the top two tiers of the 3Dental championships over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Old Mill are the newcomers to the last four in the senior championship. The 2019 intermediate champions defeated west Limerick rivals Feohanagh-Castlemahon by two points to reach the semi final.

Old Mill will play Ballylanders in the last four.

In the other side of the draw champions St Ailbes will renew rivalries with Monagea.

In the intermediate championship the fancied four are into business end of the championship.

Murroe-Boher play Dromcollogher-Broadford and Oola face Mungret St Pauls.

The senior and intermediate semi finals are set for the weekend of November 7.

Meawnhile, the Junior A and Junior B championships are set up for a great last round of games - on November 7t.

In the Junior A, Ahane have a hugely important fixture as a win could see them through to the semi finals.

In Junior B, Croom and Monagea have secured semi-final places from Group 1, but group 2 will see a head to head between St Ailbes and Fr Caseys for a semi-final spot in a winner takes all last group game.

Weekend results

Senior Quarter Finals

Feohanagh-Castlemahon 1-8 Old Mill 2-7 and St Ailbes 5-9 St Brigids 0-11

Intermediate Quarter Finals

Oola 4-14 Fr Caseys 1-5 and Murroe-Boher 2-12 Knockainey 3-7

Junior A Round 4

Galtee Gaels 1-5 Adare 1-5 and Ahane 5-10 Groody Gaels 8-6

Junior B Round 4

Monagea B 2-12 Oola B 2-7; Croom 4-13 St Senans 3-3; Pallasgreen conceded to Fr. Caseys B; Dromcollogher-Broadford B 6-7 St Ailbes B 0-4.