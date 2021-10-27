Munster Rugby weekend domestic fixtures confirmed

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Wednesday 27th October
Bowen Shield North: Castletroy College v Ardscoil Rís, Castletroy, 11am;
Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v Roscrea C.S., 4GUL, 11am;
Under 14 Friendly: U.L. Bohemian v Castletroy College, Annacotty, 6.30pm;
Thursday 28th October
Club Under 16 Conference 2: Castleisland v Abbeyfeale-Listowel, Castleisland, 7pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Terenure College, Crescent Comp., 12.30pm;
Crescent College Comp. B v Terenure College B, Crescent Comp., 12.30pm;
Friday 29th October
Energia All Ireland League Division 2A: Nenagh Ormond v U.L. Bohemian, New Ormond Park, 8pm;
Gleeson League A: Shannon v Ardscoil Old Boys, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
South Junior 2 League: U.C.C. v Muskerry, Mardyke, 7.30pm;
South Junior 3 League: Cork Constitution v Ballincollig, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Douglas v Cobh Pirates, Castletreasure, 7.30pm;
Old Christians v Fermoy, Rathcooney, 7.30pm;
Club Under 18 Conference 6: Youghal v Clonmel, Youghal, 8pm;
Club Under 16 Conference 6: Clonmel v Waterpark, Clonmel, 7.30pm;
Saturday 30th October
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Garryowen, Ballymacarn Park;
Cork Constitution v Dublin University, Temple Hill;
Lansdowne v Young Munster, Aviva Stadium (back pitch);
Terenure College v Clontarf, Lakelands Park;
U.C.D. v U.C.C., Belfield;
Division 1B: Malone v Highfield, Gibson Park;
Naas v Old Wesley, Forenaughts;
Navan v Banbridge, Balreask Old;
Shannon v Old Belvedere, Thomond Park;
St. Mary's College v City of Armagh, Templeville Road;
Division 2A: Cashel v Rainey Old Boys, Spafield;
Dolphin v Ballymena, Musgrave Park;
M.U. Barnhall v Queens University, Parsonstown;
Old Crescent v Buccaneers, Takumi Park;
Division 2B: Ballina v Greystones, Heffernan Park;
Blackrock College v Belfast Harlequins, Stradbrook;
Dungannon v Galwegians, Stevenson Park;
Galway Corinthians v Sligo, Corinthian Park;
Malahide v Wanderers, Estuary Road;
Division 2C: City of Derry v Bangor, Judges Road;
Clonmel v Skerries, Ardgaoithe;
Midleton v Bruff, Towns Park;
Omagh Academicals v Sunday's Well, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields;
Tullamore v Enniscorthy, Spollanstown;
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Ballincollig v Railway Union, Tanner Park, 5pm;
Blackrock College v Malone, Stradbrook, 5pm;
Cooke v Galwegians, Shaws Bridge;
Suttonians v Old Belvedere, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Wicklow, UL Arena, 5pm;
Munster Junior League Conference B: Crosshaven v Mallow, Crosshaven, 5pm;
Conference D: Kinsale v Killorglin, Kinsale, 7.30pm;
Conference E: Chorca Dhuibhne v Youghal, Ballydavid;
Gleeson League A: Ennis v Richmond, Ennis;
Garryowen v Kilrush, Dooradoyle;
Gleeson League B: Thomond v Listowel, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Tralee v U.L. Bohemian-Newport, Tralee;
Young Munster v Presentation, Tom Clifford Park;
Gleeson League C: Cashel v Thurles, Cashel:
Fethard v Carrick-on-Suir, Fethard;
Kilfeacle v Clanwilliam, Kilfeacle, 6.30pm;
Boys Club Under 18 Conference 2: Abbeyfeale v Castleisland-Killorglin, Abbeyfeale, 12pm;
Conference 3: Ennis v Cashel-Thurles, Ennis, 12pm;
Conference 4: Clonakilty v Bandon, The Vale, 2pm;
Crosshaven v Kinsale, Crosshaven, 12pm;
Skibbereen v Bantry Bay, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Conference 5: Charleville v Ballincollig, Charleville, 12pm;
Carrigaline-Dolphin v Highfield, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Sunday's Well v Cork Constitution, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Conference 7: Kanturk v Mallow, Kanturk, 12pm;
Old Christians v Muskerry, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Midleton v Cobh Pirates, Towns Park, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 16 Conference 2: Tralee v Killorglin-Iveragh, Tralee, 12.30pm;
Conference 4: Skibbereen v Bantry Bay, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Bandon v Crosshaven, Bandon, 12pm;
Clonakilty v Kinsale, The Vale, 12pm;
Conference 5: Ballincollig v Clonakilty, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Douglas-Muskerry v Dolphin, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Highfield v Kanturk, Woodleigh Park, 12.30pm;
Conference 6: Fermoy v Waterford City, Fermoy, 7pm;
Youghal v Dungarvan, Youghal, 12pm;
Conference 7: Mallow v Mitchelstown, Mallow, 12pm;
Sunday's Well v Midleton, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Boys North Under 14 Development League: Ennis v Shannon, Ennis, 12pm;
Boys South Under 14 League Group A: Bantry Bay v Dolphin, Bantry, 12pm;
Group B: Mallow v Fermoy, Mallow, 11am;
Group D: Crosshaven v Kinsale, Crosshaven, 12pm;
Boys Under 13 League Group A: Carrigaline v Muskerry, Carrigaline, 12pm;
Skibbereen v Dunmanway, Skibbereen, 2pm;
Group B: Fermoy v Old Christians, Fermoy, 12pm;
Mallow v Dolphin, Mallow, 12pm;
Group C: Clonakilty Green v Bandon, The Vale, 12pm;
Group D: Cobh Pirates v Kinsale, Cobh, 12pm;
Boys West Under 14 League: Castleisland v Killarney Red, Castleisland, 2.45pm;
Killarney Black v Chorca Dhuibhne, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Listowel v Abbeyfeale, Listowel, 2pm;
Tralee v Killorglin, Tralee;
Girls Under 18 League Conference 1: Shannon v Ennis, Coonagh, 11am;
Conference 2: Tralee v Bantry Bay, Tralee, 12pm;
Conference 3: Carrick-Thurles v Bruff, tbc, 12pm;
Sunday 31st October
Women's Munster Senior Cup: Dolphin v Kerry, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
Munster Junior League Conference A: Abbeyfeale v Clanwilliam, Abbeyfeale;
Galbally v Newcastle West, Galbally;
St. Senan's v Richmond, Jim Slattery Park;
Thomond v Kilfeacle, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Conference B: Bandon v Clonakilty, Bandon;
Skibbereen v Old Christians, Skibbereen;
Waterpark v Muskerry, Ballinakill;
Conference C: Dungarvan v Scariff, Dungarvan;
Ennis v Mitchelstown, Ennis;
Fethard v Thurles, Fethard;
Waterford City v St. Mary's, Waterford;
Conference D: Ballincollig v Fermoy, Tanner Park;
Charleville v Tralee, Charleville;
Kanturk v Cobh Pirates, Kanturk;
Conference E: Bantry Bay v Castleisland, Bantry;
Killarney v Douglas, Killarney;
Senior Seconds League Group B: Highfield v U.C.C., Woodleigh Park;
South Junior 3 League: Sunday's Well v Kanturk, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 18 Conference 1: Shannon v St Senan's, Coonagh, 1pm;
UL Bohemian v Old Crescent, Annacotty, 12pm;
Conference 2: Chorca Dhuibhne v Listowel-Tralee, Ballydavid, 12pm;
Newcastle West v Killarney, Newcastle West, 11am;
Conference 3: Clanwilliam v Nenagh Ormond, Clanwilliam Park, 1pm;
Conference 6: Fermoy v Dungarvan, Fermoy, 12pm;
Waterford City-Carrick-on-Suir v Waterpark, Waterford, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 16 Conference 1: St Mary's-Richmond-UL Bohemian v Shannon, Annacotty, 1pm;
St Senan's v Kilrush, Jimmy Slattery Park, 12pm;
Young Munster v Garryowen, Derryknockane, 12pm;
Conference 2: Newcastle West v Chorca Dhuibhne, Newcastle West, 12pm;
Conference 3: Thurles v Ennis, Thurles, 12pm;
Cashel v Clanwilliam-Galbally- Kilfeacle, Cashel, 12pm;
Conference 6: Fermoy v Dungarvan, Fermoy;
Conference 7: Old Christians v Cobh Pirates, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Boys East Under 13 League: Clanwilliam v Cashel, Clanwilliam Park, 11am;
Clonmel Black v Dungarvan, Clonmel, 11am;
Clonmel Green v Waterpark, Clonmel, 11am;
Boys North Under 14 Development League: Charleville v Thomond-Richmond, Charleville, 11.30am;
Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond, Takumi Park, 11.30am;
Scariff-St. Mary's v Bruff, Grove Island, 11.30am;
St. Senan's v U.L. Bohemian, Jim Slattery Park, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Garryowen Blue, Tom Clifford Park, 11am;
Boys South Under 14 League Group A: Bantry Bay v Dolphin, Bantry, 11.30am;
Boys Under 13 League Group B: Cork Constitution v Highfield, Mahon, 1pm;
Group D: Midleton v Clonakilty Red, Towns Park, 12.30pm;
Boys Under 18 Friendly: Garryowen v Bruff, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm;
Boys Under 16 Friendly: Killarney v Bruff, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Boys Under 14 Friendly: Garryowen v Kanturk, Dooradoyle, 11.30am;
Girls Under 18 League Conference 2: Clonakilty v Ballincollig-Mallow, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Monday 1st November
Senior Seconds League Group A: Garryowen v U.L. Bohemian, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm;
Shannon v Nenagh Ormond, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Young Munster v Old Crescent, Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm;
Group B: Dolphin v Cashel, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm;
Tuesday 2nd November
Schools Bowen Shield North: Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp.;
Wednesday 3rd November
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Cork Constitution v Highfield, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Dolphin-Sunday's Well v U.C.C., Musgrave Park, 7.30pm;
Old Crescent v Young Munster, Takumi Park, 7.30pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Garryowen, Annacotty, 7.30pm;
Schools Munster Senior Cup Group A: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne;
St. Munchin's v Munster CSP, Limerick tbc, 6.30pm;
Group B: Castletroy College v Glenstal Abbey, Castletroy;
P.B.C. v Ardscoil Rís, Wilton;
Schools Munster Junior Cup Group B: C.B.C. v Munster CSP, Lansdowne, 6.30pm;
Schools Bowen Shield South: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne;
Rockwell v Bandon Grammar School, Rockwell;
Schools McCarthy Cup A: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell, Coonagh, 2pm;
Castletroy College v Crescent College Comp., Castletroy, 1pm;
St. Munchin's v C.B.C., Corbally;
Schools McCarthy Cup B Section 1: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell, Coonagh, 2pm;
Castletroy College v Crescent College Comp., Castletroy, 1pm;
St. Munchin's v C.B.C., Corbally;
Section 2: Glenstal Abbey School v Villiers School, Glenstal;
St. Clement's v Bandon Grammar School, St. Clement's;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent College Comp.;
Rockwell College v St. Munchin's, Rockwell;
Rockwell College B v St. Munchin's B, Rockwell;
Rockwell College C v St. Munchin's C, Rockwell;
Thursday 4th November
Schools Mungret Shield: Colaiste Choilm v Midleton College, Ballincollig, 1.30pm;
