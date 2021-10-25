Munster Rugby weekend domestic results

Girls U14 League Conf 2:
Ennis RFC 42, Nenagh Ormond RFC 12, ;
Old Crescent RFC 35, UL Bohemian RFC 60, ;
Girls U14 League Conf 4:
Mallow/Mitchelstown 5, Kanturk RFC 39, ;
Dolphin RFC 30, Ballincollig RFC 0, ;
Girls U14 League Conf 1:
Clonakilty RFC Red 44, Skibbereen RFC 14, ;
Youths U14 East Munster League Group A :
Kilfeacle & District RFC 30, Clanwilliam FC 12, ;
Clonmel RFC 30, Thurles RFC 17, ;
Youths U14 East Munster League Group B :
Fethard & District RFC , Waterpark RFC , Conceded by Fethard &
District RFC;
Waterford City RFC 16, Dungarvan RFC 30, ;
Schools U19 Mungret Cup:
Colaiste Choilm-Ballincollig 7, Colaiste Phobail Bheanntrai 35, ;
Schools U16 Mungret Shield:
High School CBS-Clonmel 29, Midleton College 0, ;
Colaiste Choilm-Ballincollig 34, Colaiste Phobail Bheanntrai 14, ;
Girls U16 League Conf 2:
Carrick-Thurles 10, Bruff RFC 31, ;
Youths U14 South Munster Group A:
Dolphin RFC , Clonakilty RFC Green , Conceded by Clonakilty RFC Green;
Bandon RFC 35, Bantry Bay RFC 7, ;
Youths U14 South Munster Group B:
Clonakilty RFC Red 28, Kanturk RFC 10, ;
Youths U14 South Munster Group C:
Cobh Pirates RFC 20, Youghal RFC 10, ;
Muskerry RFC 24, Ballincollig RFC 19, ;
Youths U14 South Munster Group D:
Douglas RFC 10, Midleton RFC 30, ;
Schools U19 O Brien Cup:
Intermediate School 11, St Patricks College-Castleisland 18, ;
Abbey CBS-Tipperary 21, St Josephs CBS-Nenagh 36, ;
Schools U16 King Cup:
Mungret CS 17, Ennis CS 18, ;
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup 2021-22:
Garryowen FC 33, Cashel RFC 21, Semi-Final;
Womens Division 1 League:
Tipperary Women 23, Shannon/LIT 3, ;
Womens Division 2 League:
Bantry Bay RFC 14, Skibbereen RFC 42, ;
Ballincollig RFC 19, Waterpark RFC 53, ;
Junior League Conference C:
Mitchelstown RFC 3, Scariff RFC 10, ;
Junior League Conference E:
Youghal RFC , Dunmanway RFC , Conceded by Dunmanway RFC;
Senior Seconds North Group A:
Old Crescent RFC 38, UL Bohemian RFC 11, ;
Shannon RFC 13, Garryowen FC 12, ;
Senior Seconds South Group B:
Cork Constitution FC 36, University College Cork RFC 5, ;
North Munster Gleeson League A:
St. Senans RFC 10, Ennis RFC 20, ;
Ardscoil Old Boys RFC 5, Garryowen FC 8, ;
Richmond RFC 10, Shannon RFC 5, ;
North Munster Gleeson League B:
Listowel RFC 12, Old Crescent RFC 7, ;
Presentation RFC 34, Thomond RFC 23, ;
North Munster Gleeson League C:
Fethard & District RFC 26, Cashel RFC 14, ;
Carrick on Suir RFC 11, Clanwilliam FC 8, ;
South - Junior 2 League:
Clonakilty RFC 7, Cork Constitution FC 34, ;
Highfield RFC , Bandon RFC , Not Played;
U20.5 Donal Walsh Trophy:
Garryowen FC 43, Highfield RFC 10, ;
Young Munster RFC , Dolphin-Sundays Well , Conceded by Dolphin-Sundays Well;
Shannon RFC 18, Old Crescent RFC 17, ;
Schools U19 Munster Senior Cup Group A:
Munster CSP 16, Christian Brothers Cork 25, ;
St Munchins 24, Crescent College Comprehensive 28, ;
Schools U19 Munster Senior Cup Group B:
Glenstal Abbey 10, Ardscoil Ris 20, ;
Castletroy College 10, Bandon Grammar School 17, ;
Schools U16 Munster Junior Cup Group A:
St Munchins 7, Crescent College Comprehensive 19, ;
Glenstal Abbey 10, Presentation Brothers Cork 28, ;
Schools U16 Munster Junior Cup Group B:
Munster CSP 22, Ardscoil Ris 17, ;
Castletroy College 46, Rockwell 7, ;
Schools U18 Bowen Shield - North:
St Munchins 34, Crescent College Comprehensive 34, ;
Schools U18 Bowen Shield - South:
Rockwell 7, Presentation Brothers Cork 43, ;
Schools U15 McCarthy Cup A :
Christian Brothers Cork 24, Castletroy College 14, ;
Presentation Brothers Cork 38, St Munchins 19, ;
Crescent College Comprehensive 40, Ardscoil Ris 12, ;
Schools U15 McCarthy Cup B - Section 1:
Christian Brothers Cork B 33, Castletroy College B 12, ;
Presentation Brothers Cork B 38, St Munchins B 31, ;
Crescent College Comprehensive B 40, Ardscoil Ris B 17, ;
Schools U15 McCarthy Cup B - Section 2:
Villiers School 10, Glenstal Abbey 36, ;
Bandon Grammar School 34, St Clements 5, ;
Schools U19 Friendly:
St Clements 12, Mungret CS 17, ;
Blackrock College 42, Rockwell 12, ;
Schools U16 Friendly:
Christian Brothers Cork 30, St Michaels College 17, ;
Christian Brothers Cork B 19, St Michaels College 15, ;
Schools U15 Friendly:
Rockwell 27, St Gerards Bray 7, ;
Rockwell B 54, St Gerards Bray 20, ;
Schools U14 Friendly:
Ardscoil Ris 42, Rockwell A 12, ;
Ardscoil Ris B 25, Rockwell B 7, ;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Conf 3:
Ennis RFC , Fethard & District RFC , Conceded by Fethard &
District RFC;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Conf 4:
Skibbereen RFC , Crosshaven RFC , Conceded by Crosshaven RFC;
Munster Club 2021 U16 Conf 5:
Kanturk RFC 48, Douglas - Muskerry 24, ;
Youths U17 North Munster Development League:
Shannon RFC 26, Nenagh Ormond RFC 22, ;
UL Bohemian RFC , Ballina/Killaloe RFC , Conceded by Ballina/Killaloe RFC;
Youths U15 North Munster League Section 1:
Old Crescent RFC 12, Garryowen FC 47, ;
Nenagh Ormond RFC 12, Ennis RFC 7, ;
Youths U15 North Munster League Section 2:
UL Bohemian RFC 30, Shannon RFC Blue 5, ;
Young Munster RFC 20, Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff-St Marys 0, ;
Newport RFC , Bruff RFC , Conceded by Newport RFC;
Youths U13 North Munster Development League:
UL Bohemian RFC , Young Munster RFC , Conceded by Young Munster RFC;
Ennis RFC 12, Garryowen FC 41, ;
Bruff RFC 39, Shannon RFC Blue 26, ;
Thomond-Richmond , Kilrush RFC , Conceded by Kilrush RFC;
Ballina/Killaloe RFC 21, Newcastle West RFC 24, ;
Scariff-St Marys 5, Old Crescent RFC 31, ;
Nenagh Ormond RFC 17, Shannon RFC Black 20, Game Played;
Youths U16 South Munster League Group B:
Bandon RFC 25, Clonakilty RFC Red 5, 1509 ls;
Youths U18.5 Munster Club Friendly:
Waterford City-Carrick on Suir 18, Cashel-Thurles 0, ;
Ennis RFC , Corinthians , Void match;
Youths U16 Munster Club Friendly:
Waterpark RFC , Wexford Wanderers , Void match;
Bruff RFC 27, Ennis RFC 34, ;
Youths U15 Munster Club Friendly:
Ballincollig RFC 28, Bandon RFC 24, ;
Youths U14 Munster Club Friendly:
UL Bohemian RFC 29, Nenagh Ormond RFC 24, ;
Scariff-St Marys 44, Shannon RFC 24, ;
Newcastle West RFC 31, Garryowen FC Blue 28, ;
Fermoy RFC 30, Mitchelstown RFC 20, ;
Girls U16 League Conf 1:
Ballina/Killaloe RFC 27, Shannon RFC 38, ;
Girls U16 League Conf 3:
Dolphin-Midleton-Youghal 5, Killarney RFC 19, ;
Girls U16 League Conf 4:
Bantry Bay RFC 7, Ballincollig RFC 29, ;
Skibbereen RFC , Clonakilty RFC , Conceded by Skibbereen RFC;
Girls U16 Friendly:
Clonakilty RFC 24, Bandon RFC 5, ;
