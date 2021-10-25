Search

25/10/2021

Limerick GAA confirm Halloween weekend schedule of 15 club championship ties

Chams Jagana of Mungret in action against against Seán Whelan and John Ryan of Cappamore during the Premier IHC final. PIC: Sportsfile

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are four Limerick club football championship finals in the fixture schedule for this Halloween weekend.

The four finals are the centre piece of 15 club hurling and football championship fixtures that will see seven of the 10 adult club championships decided.

Also down for decision are the semi finals in the Junior A hurling and the quarter finals in the Junior B hurling and football championships.

  

Irish Wire Products Ltd Limerick SFC Final

Adare v Newcastle West on Friday October 29 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Final

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Rathkeale on Thursday October 28 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Final

Fr Caseys v Newcastle West on Saturday October 30 in Tournafulla at 3pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Final

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Camogue Rovers on Saturday October 30 in Croom at 2pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC semi finals

St Patricks v Caherline on Friday October 29 in Knocklong at 7.30pm 

St Kierans v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Saturday October 30 in Clarina at 3pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC Relegation Final

Monaleen v Old Christians on Saturday October 30 in St Endas at 2pm 

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JBHC Quarter Finals

Na Piarsaigh v Bruff on Saturday October 30 in Caherelly at 2pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Blackrock on Saturday October 30 in Feenagh at 2pm

Cappamore v Newcastle West on Sunday October 31 in Kilbreedy at 2pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Adare on Sunday October 31 in Kilmallock at 2pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JBFC Quarter Finals

Fedamore v Granagh-Ballingarry on Wednesday October 27 in Kilbreedy at 8pm

Galbally v Mungret on Saturday October 30 in Bruff at 3pm

Croom v Claughaun on Saturday October 30 in Fedamore at 3pm

Knockane v Knockaderry on Saturday October 30 in Kilfinane at 2pm

