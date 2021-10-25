Limerick GAA confirm Halloween weekend schedule of 15 club championship ties

Chams Jagana of Mungret in action against against Seán Whelan and John Ryan of Cappamore during the Premier IHC final. PIC: Sportsfile
THERE are four Limerick club football championship finals in the fixture schedule for this Halloween weekend.
The four finals are the centre piece of 15 club hurling and football championship fixtures that will see seven of the 10 adult club championships decided.
Also down for decision are the semi finals in the Junior A hurling and the quarter finals in the Junior B hurling and football championships.
Irish Wire Products Ltd Limerick SFC Final
Adare v Newcastle West on Friday October 29 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm
Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Final
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Rathkeale on Thursday October 28 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC Final
Fr Caseys v Newcastle West on Saturday October 30 in Tournafulla at 3pm
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC Final
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Camogue Rovers on Saturday October 30 in Croom at 2pm
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC semi finals
St Patricks v Caherline on Friday October 29 in Knocklong at 7.30pm
St Kierans v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Saturday October 30 in Clarina at 3pm
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC Relegation Final
Monaleen v Old Christians on Saturday October 30 in St Endas at 2pm
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JBHC Quarter Finals
Na Piarsaigh v Bruff on Saturday October 30 in Caherelly at 2pm
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Blackrock on Saturday October 30 in Feenagh at 2pm
Cappamore v Newcastle West on Sunday October 31 in Kilbreedy at 2pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Adare on Sunday October 31 in Kilmallock at 2pm
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JBFC Quarter Finals
Fedamore v Granagh-Ballingarry on Wednesday October 27 in Kilbreedy at 8pm
Galbally v Mungret on Saturday October 30 in Bruff at 3pm
Croom v Claughaun on Saturday October 30 in Fedamore at 3pm
Knockane v Knockaderry on Saturday October 30 in Kilfinane at 2pm
