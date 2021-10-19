Limerick Ladies Gaelic Football quarter-finals take centre stage

St Brigid's take on St Ailbe's in the 3Dental Limerick Ladies football quarter-final on Sunday Picture: SkyView Photography
THE quarter finals of the 3Dental Limerick Ladies Football Senior and Intermediate championships take place this weekend along with the fourth round of the Junior A and Junior B championships.
All fixtures take place on Sunday, October 24at 11am, unless otherwise specified.
Fixtures:
3Dental Senior Quarter-Finals
St. Ailbes vs St. Brigids in Cappamore
Feohanagh/Castlemahon vs Old Mill in Athea
3Dental Intermediate Quarter-Finals
Fr. Caseys vs Oola in Ballybrown
Knockainey vs Murroe/Boher in Kilteely
Junior A
Galtee Gaels vs Adare in Galtee Gaels
Ahane vs Groody Gaels in Ahane
Junior B
Group 1
Monagea B vs Oola B in Tournafulla at 3pm
Croom vs St. Senans in Croom
Group 2
Pallasgreen vs Fr. Caseys B in Pallasgreen at 2.30pm
Dromcollogher/Broadford B vs St. Ailbes B at 12noon on Saturday, October 23.
