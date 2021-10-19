Search

19/10/2021

Limerick Ladies Gaelic Football quarter-finals take centre stage

St Brigid's take on St Ailbe's in the 3Dental Limerick Ladies football quarter-final on Sunday Picture: SkyView Photography

THE quarter finals of the 3Dental Limerick Ladies Football Senior and Intermediate championships take place this weekend along with the fourth round of the Junior A and Junior B championships.

All fixtures take place on Sunday, October  24at 11am, unless otherwise specified.

Fixtures:

3Dental Senior Quarter-Finals

St. Ailbes vs St. Brigids in Cappamore

Feohanagh/Castlemahon vs Old Mill in Athea

3Dental Intermediate Quarter-Finals

Fr. Caseys vs Oola in Ballybrown

Knockainey vs Murroe/Boher in Kilteely

Junior A

Galtee Gaels vs Adare in Galtee Gaels

Ahane vs Groody Gaels in Ahane

Junior B

Group 1

Monagea B vs Oola B in Tournafulla at 3pm

Croom vs St. Senans in Croom

Group 2

Pallasgreen vs Fr. Caseys B in Pallasgreen at 2.30pm

Dromcollogher/Broadford B vs St. Ailbes B at 12noon on Saturday, October 23.

 

