Fixtures confirmed for four Limerick club football finals over Halloween weekend

FOUR Limerick club football championship finals will take place across Halloween weekend - October 28-31.

The previous weekend, October 23-24, will have three Limerick club hurling finals - details here

The Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC final will take place under lights in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Friday October 29 at 7.30 - Adare v Newcastle West.

The winner will be in Munster club action on December 4/5 with a Limerick venue against the Waterford champions.

The Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC final will take under lights in Mick Neville Park on Thursday October 28 at 7.30 - Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Rathkeale. The sides are battling to replace Na Piarsaigh in the senior ranks next season.

The new Limerick winners will be away to the Clare champions in the Munster club championship on December 4/5.

The Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier Junior A Football Championship final will take place in Tournafulla on Sunday October 31 at 3pm between Fr Caseys and Newcastle West. The two sides are battling to replace Monaleen in the 2022 intermediate grade.

As both are the junior team from a senior club, they can't progress into the provincial championship so Croom and Mountcollins will play on October in Dromcollogher at 3pm to determine who represents Limerick against the Tipperary representatives on December 4-5 at a Limerick venue.

The fourth football final set for Halloween weekend is in the Woodlands House Hotel Junior A Football Championship.

Feenagh-Kilmeedy await Ballybricken-Bohermore or Camogue Rovers in the decider. With Ballybricken-Bohermore also involved in the JAHC, this football final could yet be pushed back to November 6.

Elsewhere, after this weekend's JAHC quarter finals, the semi finals have been confirmed in the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship.

St Patricks play Caherline on Friday October 29 in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm and St Kierans play Ballybricken-Bohermore on Saturday October 30 in Clarina at 3pm.

The two junior B championships are almost down to the county quarter final stage.

In hurling, into the last eight are Na Piarsaigh, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Blackrock, Bruff, Cappamore and Ballybricken-Bohermore, with two more from the west division.

In football, the quarter final draw is Galbally v Mungret; Croom v Na Piarsaigh; Fedamore v West winners and Knockane v West runner-up.