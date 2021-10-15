Search

15/10/2021

Limerick clubs chase precious All-Ireland League wins

Garryowen centre Bryan Fitzgerald charging through the UCC defence in AIL Division 1A at Dooradoyle on Saturday last Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE third series of fixtures in the Energia All-Ireland League season takes place this Friday and Saturday as Limerick's six senior clubs chase precious wins.

In Division 1A, Garryowen and Young Munster will look to continue their excellent starts to the season by claiming a third straight league win.

Table toppers Garryowen face student opposition for the third successive weekend when hosting UCD at Dooradoyle on Saturday, 2.30pm. A short distance away at Clifford Park, Young Munster, who sit second in the 1A table, host mid-table Terenure College.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, Shannon, fresh from their excellent bonus point win over Banbridge at Thomond Park last weekend make the long trip to the Palace Grounds on Saturday to take on Armagh.

The two Limerick clubs competing in 2A will be looking for a change of fortunate as neither side managed to record a win from their opening two fixtures.

UL-Bohs, who prop up the table after two series of games, host Cashel at UL North Campus at 8pm on Friday night.

Old Crescent, who have picked up just one losing bonus point from their opening two games and sit in ninth spot in the table, make the long trip to Eaton Park to face Ballymena.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Bruff, also seeking their first win of the campaign, entertain Clonmel at Kilballyowen Park on Saturday at 2.30pm.

